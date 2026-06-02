Freiburg-based start-up Qurie GmbH, a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques IPM, is developing a solid-state heat pump that operates without conventional compressors or refrigerants. Unlike today's vapor-compression systems, which rely on refrigerant cycles and mechanical compressors, Qurie's technology uses the temperature change of electrocaloric materials under an applied electric field to drive a thermal cycle. According to the company, this approach could achieve significantly higher theoretical efficiencies of over 70%, compared to around 50% for conventional ...

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