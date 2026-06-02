The integration of Kiro, AWS Transform, and Amazon Bedrock with the OutSystems platform delivers unprecedented model flexibility, legacy modernization, and enterprise-grade governance

OutSystems, a leading Agentic Systems Platform, today announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a powerful suite of enterprise AI capabilities. This collaboration directly addresses three major hurdles to enterprise AI success: model fragmentation, legacy system technical debt, and AI-native development governance. By combining the OutSystems platform with AWS cloud infrastructure and AI services, enterprises can deploy and manage agentic systems with complete control.

"The shift toward agentic systems is the most significant architectural evolution of our lifetime," said Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems. "By collaborating with AWS, we are removing the friction between an organization's legacy past and its agentic future. We aren't just helping customers build faster; we are providing the foundation to architect an entirely new generation of governed business systems."

OutSystems is working with AWS to offer:

Legacy Modernization Services powered by AWS Transform

Legacy technology has long stalled enterprise innovation, but autonomous AI shifts the economic calculus. To bridge this gap, OutSystems introduced Legacy Modernization Services powered by AWS Transform. This AI-accelerated tooling translates aging platforms (such as COBOL and Lotus Notes) directly into high-performance, modern agentic systems running on OutSystems.

Native Integration with Kiro

OutSystems today announced a native integration of the OutSystems Agent Experience with Kiro, an Agentic Development Environment from AWS. This partnership further allows developers to stay within their preferred coding environments while ensuring that every system built is reliable, secure, and governed by design. Through this integration, OutSystems becomes a "Kiro Power" that developers can access seamlessly, allowing them to not only build but also orchestrate the entire development lifecycle in OutSystems.

Bedrock-Powered Agentic Orchestration and Solutions

OutSystems launched Agentic Enterprise Orchestration and Agentic Solutions, both powered by Amazon Bedrock. This integration addresses the diversity and fragmentation of AI models in the market and brings sophisticated AI model orchestration to agents operating in OutSystems. By leveraging the enterprise intelligence in OutSystems with the model management of Amazon Bedrock, enterprises can now route agentic workloads to the most cost-effective and high-performing AI models.

Availability for the new suite of Agentic AI Solutions includes:

Legacy Modernization Services powered by AWS Transform: Available in preview for select customers starting today, with expanded AWS Transform integration capabilities coming in Q3.

Available in preview for select customers starting today, with expanded AWS Transform integration capabilities coming in Q3. Native Integration with Kiro : Available in private preview for select customers starting today.

: Available in private preview for select customers starting today. Amazon Bedrock-Powered Agentic Orchestration Agentic Banking Solution: Orchestration capabilities are generally available (GA) to existing customers today. The Agentic Banking Solution for Loan Origination will launch in early Q3.

"At Globus Family of Brands, we see strong value in platforms that give us flexibility, speed, and scalability as we evolve our digital and AI capabilities," said Lucy Donaldson, CIO at Globus Family of Brands. "The collaboration between OutSystems and AWS expands the options available to organizations looking to innovate faster while modernizing responsibly."

To learn more about the new OutSystems offerings, click here.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is the Agentic Systems Platform built for the enterprise. Global organizations trust OutSystems to rapidly build mission-critical apps and agents, modernize legacy processes with agentic systems, and govern their entire AI portfolio across complex regulatory environments, all on a unified platform.

OutSystems is consistently recognized as a leader in enterprise software development and agentic enterprise orchestration by Gartner, IDC, and Forrester, and ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by users on G2. Business leaders, IT executives and developers choose OutSystems to accelerate internal innovation without compromising reliability and security.

Founded in 2001, the OutSystems ecosystem includes more than 85 million end users, over 600 partners, and thousands of active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shayna Chapel

pr@outsystems.com

