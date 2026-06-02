First joint market entry in Europe, with public operations expected later this year via the Uber app

In partnership with the Madrid Regional Government

WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced plans to launch Spain's first commercial Robotaxi pilot in the Region of Madrid, marking the companies' first joint entry into the European market.

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Illustration of WeRide and Uber's Robotaxi GXR in Madrid

The service is expected to begin operations later this year, in collaboration with Madrid's Regional Government (Comunidad de Madrid), with rides available via the Uber app. The parties expect the fleet to scale progressively and will initially include trained vehicle operators, with WeRide, AVOMO and Uber committed to adding hundreds of Robotaxis as key performance milestones are met, including the expansion of fully driverless commercial service across core urban areas.

This milestone builds on WeRide and Uber's proven track record in the Middle East, where fully driverless Robotaxi commercial services are already in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Riyadh expected to follow.

The rollout reflects WeRide's asset-light operating strategy, enabling Robotaxi commercialization through established partners that contribute fleet investment and platform support. In Madrid the transportation service will be carried out with the support of AVOMO, a Moove Cars Group company, and Uber's AV fleet operations partner in the United States in both Atlanta and Austin, using WeRide's autonomous driving technology.

The Region of Madrid represents one of Europe's most attractive Robotaxi markets, supported by strong mobility demand, a large urban population, and favorable policies. Powered by the WeRide One universal technology platform and WeRide GENESIS general-purpose simulation platform, WeRide expects to efficiently replicate the operational success from its Middle East deployments, enabling a faster rollout of safe and reliable Robotaxi services in Madrid.

This marks the fourth of the 15 cities outlined under WeRide and Uber's previous agreement, with another 11 cities to come by 2030. Under this partnership, they plan to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis on public roads to bring safe and reliable autonomous mobility to riders around the globe.

"Launching driverless Robotaxis in Madrid, one of Europe's fastest-growing urban environments, demonstrates our ability to operate safely in complex real-world conditions. Spain is our fifth European market entry and further strengthens our position as a trusted Robotaxi operator across the continent. Together with Uber, we're combining our autonomous driving technology with their mobility platform to accelerate commercialization at scale," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

"Madrid represents an important next step in our partnership with WeRide to bring autonomous mobility to more people around the world. With a clear regulatory path and strong local partners, Madrid is a natural place to become a leading European market for AVs. We're excited to help shape the future of autonomous mobility in Europe together," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility Delivery at Uber.

"This launch will mark an important milestone in AVOMO's international expansion which further strengthens our position as a global autonomous mobility operator. After nearly two years of close collaboration with Uber in the United States, we are entering this next phase with a long-term vision and a strong commitment to building efficient, scalable operations across new markets," said Manuel Puga, CEO of Moove Cars Group.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About AVOMO

AVOMO is the autonomous vehicle operations company of Moove Cars Group, specializing in the operations and maintenance of self-driving fleets to support safe, reliable and scalable AV deployments. AVOMO currently operates autonomous vehicle fleets in Austin and Atlanta, managing around 400 AVs with a team of more than 200 specialists.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's, Uber's, or AVOMO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and are subject to regulatory approvals. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide and Uber's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide, Uber and AVOMO do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

WeRide: pr@weride.ai

Uber: press@uber.com