DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc (PR1T LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.4833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 647993 CODE: PR1T LN ISIN: LU2182388665 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LN Sequence No.: 429660 EQS News ID: 2337908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)