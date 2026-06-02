Dreame Vacuum has earned the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for its Dreame R30, which is a recognition of its outstanding design quality and innovation. This mark of excellence underscores Dreame's commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, setting a new benchmark for premium home cleaning solutions.

Continuing its global expansion momentum, Dreame successfully hosted a product launch event in France on May 27, unveiling its flagship vacuum, namely the Z30 Pro Aqua, Aqua Air and R20 Pro. The event drew strong interest from industry guests, local consumers and media representatives, marking a key milestone for Dreame's European expansion.

Dreame vacuum cleaners are powered by high-speed digital motors as their core advantage. The adaptive cyclone is the precision control center for overall performance. Equipped with CelesTect Dust Lighting and the TangleCut Multi-Surface Brush, Dreame Vacuum sets a new benchmark for the industry.

Among the newly launched products, the Z30 Pro Aqua stands out with its all-round floor care capabilities. The AquaCycle 2.0 Wet Cleaning Brush masters wet and dry messes, supported by one-touch self-cleaning and hot air drying. For dry vacuuming, the TangleCut Multi-Surface Brush eliminates hair wrap across various surfaces. Driven by up to 855W suction and a 90-minute maximum runtime, it delivers elite power while 99.99% filtration keeps your air as fresh as your floors.

Dreame's market competitiveness is further validated by its outstanding sales performance. For example, the Dreame V20 Pro ranked among the top in Q1 sales rankings, solidifying its leadership in the vacuum cleaner market. It has also achieved a QOQ growth of 108% and its sales exceed 9,000 units in Q1 2026, marking a remarkable milestone in Dreame Vacuum's global expansion and underscoring overwhelming consumer recognition of its cutting-edge cleaning technology and premium design.

Winning the Red Dot Design Award is a testament to Dreame Vacuum's design strength. Dreame Vacuum will stay true to original aspiration, keep pushing boundaries in design and technology, and create more exceptional home appliances for consumers worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601060280/en/

Contacts:

SYLVIA HU

huzhixuan@dreame.tech