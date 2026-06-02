Lantra: Failure to invest in land-based skills risks damaging £41 billion sector and UK food security

The land-based sector adds £2.5 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) and supports 452,900 jobs, often in rural and remote areas.

Farming (including horticulture and aquaculture) underpins the agri-food supply chain worth 6% of the UK economy, while generating 4.2 million jobs.

Land-based industries are facing a severe skills shortage, with around six in ten jobs in the sector now considered 'high-demand' - more than twice the economy-wide average.

UK food imports £64 billion a year, with the resulting trade deficit rising by 20% since 2005 - highlighting a food security risk.

COVENTRY, United Kingdom, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the UK faces major challenges to its food security, net zero and rural economic growth ambitions, Lantra, the country's leading accreditation body for the land-based and environment sector, is calling for urgent Government action to close the widening skills gap limiting economic, environmental and social potential.

New research from Lantra shows that, despite managing over 80% of the UK's land and contributing £41 billion in annual societal value, the sector's role - including agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, forestry and environmental land management - needs greater focus in skills planning.

The land-based sector is a major UK economic and societal driver - adding £2.5 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) and supporting 452,900 jobs, often in rural and remote areas. Farming (including horticulture and aquaculture) underpins the agri-food supply chain worth 6% of the UK economy, while generating 4.2 million jobs.

With the UK Government's national security assessment warning that the global ecosystem is collapsing and directly threatening food security, the priority must be strengthening domestic food supply chains. Despite exporting £24.5 billion of food, drink and feed annually, the UK remains heavily dependent on food imports, which totalled £64 billion in 2024, resulting in a trade deficit that has grown by 20% since 2005. Over-reliance on global supply chains leaves the UK vulnerable to external challenges, notably climate change impacts, geopolitical shifts and economic uncertainty. Strengthening domestic food supply chains will enhance resilience, sustainability and economic growth.

However, to do this, the UK requires a workforce equipped for the future. There is a significant shortage of land-based skills compared to other sectors. Skills England data highlights that land-based industries are facing a severe skills shortage for skilled workers, with around six in ten jobs deemed as high-demand occupations - more than twice the economy-wide average.

The land-based sector currently provides 65% of the food that the UK consumes domestically. Investing in future-proofing the UK's land-based workforce is critical to prevent sector decline, safeguard domestic food supply chains and reduce import reliance. The land-based sector is vital for improving the UK's economic, environmental and social resilience, but the workforce is not equipped to meet food security needs.

Targeted investment in skills achieves strong economic returns by improving productivity, employment rates, retention and innovation. Those with higher levels of education and training earn significantly more than those without. It is estimated that employees with a Level 3 qualification in agriculture, horticulture and animal care generate an average net economic value of £38,000 over a working lifetime. This is significantly higher among those on Level 2 and Level 3 apprenticeships, generating £90,000 and £76,000, respectively.

However, land-based sector skills are often missed from the skills and economic agenda due to a lack of funding, underrepresentation in Parliament, and a misalignment between UK Government ambition and training resources - meaning that access to skills-based training is falling through the cracks. As the UK Government focuses more on land use, food security, farming and skills, there is a window of opportunity to enhance land-based skills and training.

Lantra's new report highlights a two-fold issue: the delivery and alignment of land-based skills training across the country and its uptake amongst rural communities.

Lantra is calling for stronger coordination between government and industry, backed by evidence and clearer career pathways for land-based skills. The report urges improvements to existing frameworks - aligning them with national priorities such as food security, nature recovery and climate resilience - to strengthen the workforce, attract and retain new talent and improve accessibility for small and rural businesses.

Nick Juba, Lantra's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Without a unified, coordinated strategy that recognises the land-based sector as a key pillar of its national skills strategy, the UK risks damaging its food security and failing to unlock its full economic potential. Investing in skills now is about safeguarding capacity, raising standards and ensuring the workforce can deliver against national priorities."

ENDS

Notes to editors

Lantra is a leading charitable, non-profit awarding body dedicated to shaping the future of the land-based and environmental sectors, across the UK and Ireland. Learn more: https://lantra.co.uk/ Please contact Atalanta on lantra@atalanta.co for media enquiries.

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