Airline Hydraulics Corporation: Airline Hydraulics Acquires Industrial Automation Supply

Partnership Expands New England Presence, Controls Expertise, and Regional Operations Capacity

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline), a premier value-added distributor of industrial automation, fluid power, and controls solutions, today announced the acquisition of Industrial Automation Supply (IAS), headquartered in Portland, Maine.

This acquisition strategically strengthens Airline's footprint across New England and represents an important step in expanding its controls-focused capabilities. Airline has proudly served the New England region for more than 25 years, building long-standing customer and supplier relationships while delivering industry-leading product lines, engineering support, and value-added services. Founded in 1993, IAS has built a strong reputation serving OEMs and contract manufacturers throughout the region.

"Adding IAS meaningfully rounds out our business in New England," said Airline CEO Mark Steffens. "Their deep expertise in controls, combined with Airline's long-standing strengths in fluid power, automation, and engineered solutions, creates a partnership many companies only aspire to achieve."

Airline will continue operating the former IAS headquarters location in Portland, Maine, as an IAS division of Airline, maintaining the IAS brand and local presence during the transition. Approximately 30 employees are expected to join Airline as part of the transition. The additional location significantly expands Airline's operational capabilities in New England, adding 6,000 square feet of value-added services, distribution, and production space- nearly doubling Airline's footprint in the region. The company also plans to add 10 additional positions to further strengthen customer support and technical resources.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Airline. Their strong reputation, commitment to customer service, technical expertise, and shared culture align perfectly with our values," said IAS President Chris LeBel. "Just as importantly, they understand the importance of the customer and supplier relationships that have helped make IAS what it is today. I couldn't be more impressed with their passion, innovation, and commitment to supporting both our team and our customers."

With a long history as a value-add distributor representing first-in-class manufacturers, Airline remains committed to providing engineering expertise, local inventory, custom solutions, and responsive service throughout the Northeast and beyond. The integration of IAS further enhances Airline's ability to serve customers with robust automation and controls solutions across a wide range of industries.

Customers and vendors can expect business continuity, expanded technical resources, and an even stronger regional presence as Airline and IAS move forward as one. To learn more about Airline, IAS, and the acquisition, visit info.airlinehyd.com/IAS-acquisition

About Airline Hydraulics

Founded in 1949, Airline Hydraulics is a 100% employee-owned industrial technology provider serving the Eastern U.S. The company supplies hydraulics, pneumatics, and automation solutions supported by hands-on engineering and service expertise. Airline maintains more than $37 million in inventory and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Learn more at airlinehyd.com.

Press Contact: Jessica Katz (jkatz@airlinehyd.com)

SOURCE: Airline Hydraulics Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/airline-hydraulics-acquires-industrial-automation-supply-ias-1170972