The centerpiece of Tongwei's presence at this year's Intersolar Europe will be the TNC 3.0 series - the company's next-generation flagship module, engineered to deliver more power, more reliability, and more returns across every installation scenario. In the G12R-66 format, the TNC 3.0 series module reaches a maximum output of 670 W at a conversion efficiency of 24.8%. Stepping up to the larger G12-66 format, output climbs to 770 W, while sustaining 24.8% efficiency. This positions the TNC 3.0 among the highest-performing 210 mm modules available today. The TNC 3.0's quarter-cut cell design ...

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