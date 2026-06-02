Closing brings world-class technology and clinical infrastructure to a market where Juniper has helped patients achieve clinically meaningful weight loss

Hims Hers Health, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Eucalyptus, the parent company of Juniper, advancing its position as the world's largest consumer health platform. In Germany, the closing strengthens Juniper's comprehensive, clinically rigorous, weight management offering with the technology, data, and infrastructure of Hims Hers behind it.

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Closing brings world-class technology and clinical infrastructure to a market where Juniper has helped patients achieve clinically meaningful weight loss

Since launching in Germany in March 2023, Juniper has grown into a trusted partner for customers seeking evidence-based weight management care in a market where nearly 1 in 5 adults lives with obesity. Juniper's program, backed by clinical research, pairs personalised treatment with consistent, high-touch clinical support, with a particular focus on connecting women to the weight loss care they need. With the acquisition of Eucalyptus, Hims Hers brings additional resources and operational expertise to the evidence-based, personalised weight management care Juniper has provided to customers in Germany for years.

"Germany has taken meaningful steps to recognize obesity as a chronic disease, but access to effective, personalised care still lags far behind the need," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims Hers. "With this acquisition we can help close that gap at scale, bringing world-class technology and clinical infrastructure to a team that has already earned the trust of people across Germany."

To best serve its customers in Germany, Hims Hers will continue to invest in a local clinical approach, and patients will continue to be connected with providers who are licensed in the local region, understand the healthcare landscape they're navigating, and bring the expertise and clinical rigour this kind of care demands. Hims Hers also looks forward to potentially introducing new categories of care to the market in the future.

As Hims Hers grows in Germany, continuity of care is a top priority. For customers already receiving care through Juniper, their treatment continues uninterrupted. Joining Hims Hers gives the team in Germany the backing to keep building on a model that patients have come to trust, with more resources and reach behind it.

"Germany has one of the most discerning health consumers in the world, and German patients hold their care to an exceptionally high standard, as they should," said Ryan Nolan, Vice President of International at Juniper. "Hims Hers brings the ability to meet that standard at scale. Their technology, clinical infrastructure and condition ecosystem means we can deliver a better quality experience to more customers than ever before. We're excited to continue developing the German telehealth ecosystem into the high touch, compliant clinical care its patients deserve."

About Hims Hers Health, Inc.

Hims Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims Hers normalizes health wellness challenges-and innovates on their solutions-to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalised care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable German securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on them. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "assume," "may," "can," "will," "likely," "potential," "occur," "projects," "predicts," "continue," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "future," "forecast," "target," "outlook," "opportunity," "project," "confidence," "foundation," "groundwork," or "could," "should," "would," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Hims Hers' expansion into Germany, the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Eucalyptus, the expected timing and potential launch of new products or offerings, and assumptions relating to the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the integration of Eucalyptus; our ability to successfully expand into new markets or specialties; our ability to launch new products or offerings on expected timelines or at all; expectations regarding market acceptance, user experience and customer retention; changes in healthcare, consumer protection or privacy laws; increased scrutiny from regulators; the impact of general economic, business, or financial conditions; and other factors described in the Risk Factors and other sections of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other current and periodic reports we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as additional risks and uncertainties inherent to Hims Hers' business, not currently known by Hims Hers, that are out of Hims Hers' control or that Hims Hers currently deems to be immaterial, which could also have a material adverse effect on Hims Hers or on its ability to successfully integrate the acquisition of Eucalyptus.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. If Hims Hers updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Hims Hers will make additional updates with respect to those forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

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Susan Cadrecha

press@forhims.com