DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8984 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2507567 CODE: UHYC LN ISIN: LU1435356065 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LN Sequence No.: 429666 EQS News ID: 2337956 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)