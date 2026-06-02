DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.2645 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3658216 CODE: PRIG LN ISIN: LU1931975236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LN Sequence No.: 429670 EQS News ID: 2337964 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)