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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 11:18 Uhr
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XCMG Crane: Chinese Standards Go Global: XCMG Helps Advance International Crane Industry Standards

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent 2026 meetings of the International Organization for Standardization's Technical Committee on Cranes (ISO/TC96) in Frankfurt, Germany, more than 100 representatives from 16 member countries - including China, Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, and Japan - gathered to discuss the future of international crane standards. XCMG Vice President and Chief Engineer Shan Zenghai led the company's technical expert team as part of the Chinese delegation, contributing to discussions across multiple key standards initiatives.

Ahead of the meetings, the Chinese delegation coordinated technical proposals and standards priorities across key working groups. During the sessions, delegates contributed to discussions on crane safety, inspection, and mobile crane operations, helping advance several international standards initiatives.

During the meetings, Shan Zenghai - serving as the convener of the working group on "Safe Use of Mobile Cranes" - reported on the progress of ISO 12480-2, Cranes - Safe Use - Part 2: Mobile Cranes, a standard led by China. His update moved the project forward to the Draft International Standard (DIS) stage.

Representing the Chinese delegation, XCMG's technical experts also proposed a new work item for ISO 9927-2, Cranes - Inspection - Part 2: Mobile Cranes, which drew strong interest from international experts. In addition, the team helped advance work on revisions to ISO 9927-1, Cranes - Inspection - Part 1: General, while also taking on responsibility for two additional international standard revision projects. Through these efforts, Chinese companies represented by XCMG contributed their technical expertise to next-generation crane technologies.

The meetings also advanced work related to 14 international crane standards led or revised by China, while two new international proposals were submitted and six additional international standard projects were undertaken under Chinese leadership. These developments further strengthened China's role in international crane standardization and reinforced the country's position as a major global crane manufacturing hub.

Currently ranked as the world's third-largest construction equipment manufacturer, XCMG has led or played a core role in the development of more than 10 international standards to date. From exporting products to helping shape global standards, XCMG continues to support the advancement of Chinese manufacturing across the global industrial value chain while contributing to technological innovation and industry upgrades throughout the construction equipment sector.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-standards-go-global-xcmg-helps-advance-international-crane-industry-standards-302788295.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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