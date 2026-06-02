Marietta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Epoch Batteries just rolled out a new LiFePO4 lithium battery lineup built around three main markets: marine, RV, and golf carts. Four product series are now part of the offering Eco, Essential, Pro, and Elite. Voltage starts at 12V and climbs to 70.4V, with capacity going all the way to 460Ah, depending on what a buyer needs.

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Lead-acid batteries have been the standard for years, but Epoch Batteries built this lineup specifically to move people away from them. Pick one up next to a lead-acid, and the difference in weight is immediately obvious. Half the pounds, double the usable energy output. That gap matters when one is loading a boat, fitting out an RV, or trying to keep a golf cart moving longer between charges. The full lineup carries an 11-year warranty, and Epoch does the design and engineering work inside the United States.

The Eco Series 100Ah is the starting point at $299, which keeps things accessible. On the other end, the 460Ah Elite Series handles serious power demands and connects with Victron Communications systems. A 48V battery is also part of the release through both the Essential and Elite Series lines.

Epoch builds every lithium battery around LiFePO4 cell chemistry. 5,000 charge cycles is where Epoch puts the rating, and 15 years is the stated design life. A battery management system comes already installed inside each unit, so overcharge and over-discharge protection is handled without any extra equipment.

Three models stand out on the marine batteries side of this release. The 12V 172Ah Group 31 is set up for dual use, covering both engine cranking and deep cycle needs from a single unit. Alongside it, the 36V 50Ah Essential Series and the 12V 300Ah Pro Series give trolling motor users and larger onboard power setups more to work with.

Waterproofing comes standard across all marine batteries in this group. Epoch also carries NMEA, ABYC, and NMMA certifications, which carry weight with dealers, boat builders, and serious boaters who pay attention to what standards a product actually meets.

Two RV battery models came out with this release. The 12V 300Ah Essential went live first, and people have already been ordering it at $1,199. The 12V 460Ah Essential Series has a bigger capacity, and that one is open for pre-orders now at $1,499. Epoch has July 1, 2026, marked as when those units start going out.

Epoch put a heater inside both RV battery models to deal with that directly. When it gets cold, the heater runs, and charging still happens. That is something full-time travelers and people who do not park their RV for winter actually need. Both models also connect via Bluetooth to the Epoch Li-ion app, which runs on iOS and Android.

Epoch's LiMax Series covers the golf cart batteries portion of this release. Buyers can pick from the 36V 105Ah, 48V 105Ah, or 70.4V 105Ah, depending on what their cart runs on. There is also a smaller 48V 105Ah Mini that people have been waiting on, and that one is taking pre-orders with July 8, 2026, as the expected date. All kits come with everything needed inside the box, no extra parts required.

Most people make the switch from lead-acid to a lithium golf cart battery without touching the wiring or structure of their cart at all. It is more of a direct swap than a full project. Once it is in, the weight change becomes obvious pretty quickly, especially on hills or any kind of uneven surface where a heavier battery would have slowed things down. These golf cart batteries suit private cart owners just as well as operations running fleets across a full course, and the 11-year warranty does not make a distinction between the two.

The Epoch Li-ion app connects to every Bluetooth-enabled battery in the lineup. Live readings for voltage, current, and state of charge are available at any time. Cell-level monitoring runs in the background, and the app sends an alert if a reading moves outside the normal range. Elite Series models step up further with Victron Communications built in, which opens up compatibility with Victron inverters and monitoring hardware used in solar and off-grid installations.

About Epoch Batteries

Epoch Batteries was founded by veterans, and that ownership has not changed. The company keeps offices in Marietta, Georgia, and also in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Lithium batteries for marine, RV, golf cart, and home energy storage are what they focus on. Orders go through the Epoch Batteries website or through dealers that operate across the United States. NMEA, ABYC, and NMMA certifications are all current, and Epoch holds active memberships with GCSAA, RVDA, and the RV Industry Association.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency