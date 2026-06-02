Arkay Beverages Inc: ARKAY Beverages Seeks Social Media Employees to Manage Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and Global Digital Engagement

ARKAY is looking for creative, motivated social media professionals to manage Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and global digital engagement remotely or in person

MIAMI, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAYBeverages, the global pioneer in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof beverage innovation, is pleased to announce that the company is now seeking social media employees and digital content professionals to support its fast-growing online presence across global markets.

ARKAY Beverages seeks social media employees in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East to manage, grow and energize the company's presence on major social media platforms including Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and other digital channels.

The opportunity is open to candidates located in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. Candidates may work remotely or in person, depending on their location, experience, availability and the company's needs.

ARKAY is seeking social media employees who understand online communication, consumer engagement, content creation, brand storytelling and digital community building. Candidates should be comfortable creating posts, responding to messages, managing comments, publishing product content, coordinating campaigns, following trends and helping ARKAY communicate with customers, distributors, influencers, brand ambassadors, media partners and investors.

"ARKAY is not only a beverage company - ARKAY is a global movement," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder and Chairman of ARKAY Beverages. "We are looking for serious, creative and motivated people who can help us communicate our message every day across social media. The world is moving toward alcohol-free choices, and ARKAY wants to be present everywhere consumers are watching, reading, sharing and engaging."

The selected social media employees may be responsible for managing ARKAY's Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts; creating daily posts, captions, reels, short videos, stories and product announcements; responding to customer inquiries and social media comments; supporting ARKAY's brand ambassador program; coordinating with influencers, creators, retailers, distributors and media partners; promoting ARKAY's alcohol-free spirits, mocktails and zero-proof lifestyle; helping organize online campaigns, product launches and special promotions; monitoring engagement, trends, traffic and social media performance; and protecting and strengthening ARKAY's global brand image.

ARKAY is especially interested in candidates with experience in beverages, lifestyle brands, wellness, hospitality, retail, consumer products, influencer marketing, content creation, public relations, digital advertising or community management.

The company welcomes applications from individuals who can work from home, part-time, full-time or on a flexible schedule. Depending on the candidate's location and the needs of the company, certain positions may also be available in person.

ARKAY's alcohol-free spirits were created to offer consumers a sophisticated alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. Since 2011, ARKAY has been at the forefront of the zero-proof spirits category, offering alcohol-free whisky, vodka, rum, gin, tequila-style alternatives and ready-to-drink mocktail options for consumers who want to enjoy the taste, ritual and social experience of drinking without alcohol.

As more consumers choose healthier, safer and more responsible drinking options, ARKAY believes that social media will play a major role in educating the public and accelerating the growth of the alcohol-free spirits category.

"Social media is where the conversation happens," added Grattagliano. "We want people who understand how to build attention, create excitement and explain why ARKAY is different. This is an opportunity to join a company that is growing globally and changing the way people drink."

Interested candidates should send their resume, social media experience, examples of previous work if available, and a brief explanation of why they want to work with ARKAY.

Contact:

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

Founder & Chairman

ARKAY Beverages

Email: careers@arkaybeverages.com

Website: www.arkaybeverages.com

About ARKAY Beverages

Founded in 2011, ARKAY Beverages is a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof beverage innovation. The company offers a complete range of alcohol-free spirits and mocktails designed for consumers seeking the taste and experience of traditional cocktails without alcohol. ARKAY's mission is to give people around the world the freedom to Drink Differently.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4a369a9-9190-42a4-b8a8-96e40ff852ed