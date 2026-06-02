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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 21:59
396,35 Euro
+0,01 % +0,05
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
387,50387,6511:47
0,0000,00001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 11:34 Uhr
103 Leser
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Arkay Beverages Inc: ARKAY Beverages Seeks Social Media Employees to Manage Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and Global Digital Engagement

ARKAY is looking for creative, motivated social media professionals to manage Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and global digital engagement remotely or in person

MIAMI, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAYBeverages, the global pioneer in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof beverage innovation, is pleased to announce that the company is now seeking social media employees and digital content professionals to support its fast-growing online presence across global markets.

ARKAY Beverages seeks social media employees in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East to manage, grow and energize the company's presence on major social media platforms including Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and other digital channels.

The opportunity is open to candidates located in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. Candidates may work remotely or in person, depending on their location, experience, availability and the company's needs.

ARKAY is seeking social media employees who understand online communication, consumer engagement, content creation, brand storytelling and digital community building. Candidates should be comfortable creating posts, responding to messages, managing comments, publishing product content, coordinating campaigns, following trends and helping ARKAY communicate with customers, distributors, influencers, brand ambassadors, media partners and investors.

"ARKAY is not only a beverage company - ARKAY is a global movement," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder and Chairman of ARKAY Beverages. "We are looking for serious, creative and motivated people who can help us communicate our message every day across social media. The world is moving toward alcohol-free choices, and ARKAY wants to be present everywhere consumers are watching, reading, sharing and engaging."

The selected social media employees may be responsible for managing ARKAY's Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts; creating daily posts, captions, reels, short videos, stories and product announcements; responding to customer inquiries and social media comments; supporting ARKAY's brand ambassador program; coordinating with influencers, creators, retailers, distributors and media partners; promoting ARKAY's alcohol-free spirits, mocktails and zero-proof lifestyle; helping organize online campaigns, product launches and special promotions; monitoring engagement, trends, traffic and social media performance; and protecting and strengthening ARKAY's global brand image.

ARKAY is especially interested in candidates with experience in beverages, lifestyle brands, wellness, hospitality, retail, consumer products, influencer marketing, content creation, public relations, digital advertising or community management.

The company welcomes applications from individuals who can work from home, part-time, full-time or on a flexible schedule. Depending on the candidate's location and the needs of the company, certain positions may also be available in person.

ARKAY's alcohol-free spirits were created to offer consumers a sophisticated alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. Since 2011, ARKAY has been at the forefront of the zero-proof spirits category, offering alcohol-free whisky, vodka, rum, gin, tequila-style alternatives and ready-to-drink mocktail options for consumers who want to enjoy the taste, ritual and social experience of drinking without alcohol.

As more consumers choose healthier, safer and more responsible drinking options, ARKAY believes that social media will play a major role in educating the public and accelerating the growth of the alcohol-free spirits category.

"Social media is where the conversation happens," added Grattagliano. "We want people who understand how to build attention, create excitement and explain why ARKAY is different. This is an opportunity to join a company that is growing globally and changing the way people drink."

Interested candidates should send their resume, social media experience, examples of previous work if available, and a brief explanation of why they want to work with ARKAY.

Contact:
Reynald Vito Grattagliano
Founder & Chairman
ARKAY Beverages
Email: careers@arkaybeverages.com
Website: www.arkaybeverages.com

About ARKAY Beverages
Founded in 2011, ARKAY Beverages is a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof beverage innovation. The company offers a complete range of alcohol-free spirits and mocktails designed for consumers seeking the taste and experience of traditional cocktails without alcohol. ARKAY's mission is to give people around the world the freedom to Drink Differently.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4a369a9-9190-42a4-b8a8-96e40ff852ed


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.