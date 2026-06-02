State-owned electricity transmission operator Elektro-Slovenija (ELES) is introducing electricity sharing in Slovenia. The concept, brought in following an amendment to Slovenia's Electricity Supply Act, will allow owners of solar power plants to transfer excess energy produced to designated recipients via the grid. "The purpose of this measure is to use surplus electricity produced by solar power plants more efficiently," a statement published by ELES explains. "Sharing also has a solidarity effect in addition to the balancing effect - for example, helping a relative, friend, or acquaintance." ...

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