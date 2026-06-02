DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 347.2333 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 127779 CODE: CC1U LN ISIN: LU1681044050 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN Sequence No.: 429671 EQS News ID: 2337986 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)