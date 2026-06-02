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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 12:02 Uhr
55 Leser
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Storehouse Media Group: Debut Author Grace Lynx Jenkins Unveils Sight - A Riveting Psychological Thriller

A compelling new novel blends murder mystery, psychological depth, and spiritual truth in an unforgettable story of light overcoming darkness.

MOBILE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Grace Lynx Jenkins, a first-time author with a master's degree in psychology, announces the release of her debut novel, Sight - a gripping murder mystery and psychological thriller that explores the complexities of depression, personal healing, and spiritual redemption.

Set in the small town of Perryville, Alabama, Sight follows Noah Amos, a gifted "sensor" with the extraordinary ability to see through the eyes of others. As a consultant for the local homicide unit, Noah uses his unique gift to help solve a disturbing wave of murders. Yet while he pursues a dangerous killer, he is simultaneously haunted by terrifying nightmares of a beast lurking in the darkness - visions that force him to confront deeply buried truths within himself. To overcome the darkness threatening to consume him, Noah must discover the light that leads to healing and freedom.

Drawing from both academic insight and personal experience, Jenkins crafts a story that boldly addresses the realities of depression with honesty and compassion. Sight explores emotional suffering, the consequences of human brokenness, and the transformative journey toward physical, emotional, and spiritual restoration.

"My book delves into several aspects of depression, portraying it realistically," Jenkins said. "People who have experienced depression or who love someone that has will find it relatable. Sight focuses on both the symptoms and the healing physically, emotionally, and spiritually."

A passionate advocate for mental health awareness, Jenkins emphasizes the importance of seeking help, embracing accountability, and pursuing personal growth. Her Christian faith is woven naturally throughout her novel, offering readers a message of hope and redemption without compromising realism. While Sight confronts the harsh realities of a fallen world, it ultimately points toward truth, healing, and the enduring love of Christ.

Suspenseful, thought-provoking, and deeply moving, Sight is poised to resonate with readers of murder mysteries, psychological thrillers, fantasy, faith-based fiction, and stories centered on healing and transformation.

Click HERE to order today.

Publisher: Lynx Productions

Release Date: June 2, 2026

ISBN: 979-8-90183-073-4 (Paperback)

ISBN: 979-8-90183-074-1 (eBook)

Media Contact:

Neil Haley, Storehouse Media Group
haleyn4@gmail.com
www.StorehouseMediaGroup.com

SOURCE: Storehouse Media Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/debut-author-grace-lynx-jenkins-unveils-sight-a-riveting-psychological-thrille-1171163

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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