Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (the "Company" or "PlasCred") (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) is pleased to announce the execution of a commercial agreement with Circular Materials ("CM") to supply post-consumer plastic waste collected in Alberta to PlasCred for advanced recycling into refined hydrocarbon condensate for use in new plastic production.





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Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit Producer Responsibility Organization founded by leading consumer goods, retail, food, beverage, and restaurant companies. Circular Materials manages Extended Producer Responsibility ("EPR") obligations on behalf of producers by contracting collection, transportation, and processing services and supporting compliance with mandated recovery requirements.

Under the agreement, Circular Materials will supply PlasCred with post-consumer flexible plastic packaging collected in Alberta for processing under a tolling arrangement. The agreement provides PlasCred with a steady supply of sorted flexible plastics for processing, helping de-risk feedstock procurement and transportation while supporting commercial processing revenue through the tolling arrangement. In turn, the agreement supports Circular Materials' efforts to ensure producers obligated under EPR in Alberta benefit from technological innovation that delivers environmental benefits and economic efficiency.

"This initiative with PlasCred reflects Circular Materials' ongoing commitment to advancing the circular economy and leveraging new technology to help return recycled material directly back to producers for use in new products and packaging," says Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials. "This will drive local innovation for a plastics circular economy that is environmentally effective and economically efficient."

PlasCred was selected by Circular Materials through a Request for Expressions of Interest ("REOI") process, designed to identify technologies, systems and processes capable of recovering resources from plastic packaging waste and supporting resource recovery targets under provincial EPR regulations.

Neos Facility





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The Company's proposed Neos facility, to be located at CN Rail's Scotford Yard in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, is designed to process up to 100 tonnes per day of mixed plastic waste into 500 barrels per day of refined hydrocarbon condensate, a drop-in replacement for fossil-derived naphtha. All production is contracted under a fixed price five-year offtake agreement at $120 CAD per barrel with a global commodities company. The Circular Materials supply agreement provides a contracted portion of Neos's total sorted plastic feedstock requirements with potential for increased quantities as PlasCred demonstrates processing capacity and operational performance.

"This agreement is a defining milestone for PlasCred and for Neos. It validates our technology, secures EPR feedstock supply backed by leading consumer brands in Canada, and strengthens project economics through a tolling arrangement where PlasCred is paid to process the material," said Troy Lupul, President and CEO of PlasCred. "We're proud to partner with Circular Materials to deliver a Canadian solution for one of the country's most challenging plastic waste streams."

About Circular Materials

Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) that supports producers in meeting their Extended Producer Responsibility ("EPR") obligations across Canada. Created by producers for producers, Circular Materials develops, implements and supports effective and efficient recycling programs to advance innovation, deliver improved environmental outcomes and drive value across the recycling supply chain. Our full-service offerings include collection, management, promotion and education, and reporting.

Together, we are advancing the circular economy where materials are collected, recycled and can be returned to producers for use as recycled content in new products and packaging. As we develop enhanced recycling systems across Canada, we work to ensure more materials are looped into the circular economy, benefiting both people and the environment.

Learn more at www.circularmaterials.ca

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the timing, scope, and cost of constructing the Neos facility; projected operating performance, revenues, EBITDA, internal rate of return, and payback period; anticipated greenhouse-gas reductions; the availability, terms, and timing of financing; feedstock sourcing, quality, and pricing; regulatory approvals; offtake performance; and the Company's broader commercialization, replication, and expansion plans, including the proposed Maximus facility and any future North American locations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: construction, commissioning, and start-up risks; cost overruns; delays or disruptions in the supply chain; ability to achieve and maintain nameplate capacity at scale; changes in feedstock availability, composition, or pricing; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; failure of counterparties to perform under offtake, financing, or strategic agreements; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or EPR requirements; inability to secure or maintain permits; adverse changes in market demand for advanced recycling products; evolving ESG reporting standards; technology performance or reliability issues; and general economic, political, and capital market conditions. A discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events, circumstances, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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Source: PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.