Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a leader in muscle health and performance nutrition, is pleased to announce that a rush supply of Promino - NSF Certified for Sport was recently supplied in connection with the Stanley Cup Final.

The development comes as Promino Ambassador Jack Eichel continues to play a leading role in the Vegas Golden Knights' pursuit of a second Stanley Cup championship. Earlier this year, Mr. Eichel captured Olympic Gold as a member of Team USA, adding to an already distinguished hockey career.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport is the Company's proprietary amino acid formulation designed to support muscle recovery, performance and strength while providing a low-calorie, sugar-free and dairy-free alternative to traditional protein products. NSF Certified for Sport1 is one of the most recognized certifications in sports nutrition, providing assurance that products have been independently tested to meet rigorous quality and safety standards.

The Company believes increasing interest in Promino among athletes, coaches, trainers and sports organizations reflects growing awareness of the importance of muscle health and recovery across all levels of sport.

Promino's presence in athletics continues to expand through relationships with elite athletes and sports organizations, including former six-time MLB All-Star and Promino Ambassador, Jose Bautista. Mr. Bautista is the owner of Las Vegas Lights FC, where Promino serves as the Official Protein Drink and is incorporated into the club's performance nutrition program.

The Company also recently announced NIL partnerships with nine NCAA Division I athletes from Virginia Military Institute, one of the leading military colleges in the United States. Together, these initiatives reflect Promino's growing presence across high school, collegiate and professional athletics.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport is represented across high school, collegiate and professional sports programs.

"Promino was developed to support athletes striving to perform at their highest level, from high school competitors to collegiate and professional athletes," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer. "To see Promino being associated with some of the biggest stages in sport is encouraging awareness of our brand among athletes, coaches, trainers and performance-focused consumers. We remain focused on expanding awareness of Promino - NSF Certified for Sport among athletes and active consumers seeking trusted muscle health and recovery solutions."

The Company notes that the Vegas Golden Knights are not a sponsored partner of Promino, and the use of Promino products by athletes or sports organizations should not be interpreted as an endorsement by any league, team, or governing body.

Promino also announces that it has entered into an agreement with a third party for event marketing services. Pursuant to this agreement, Promino has agreed to issue 625,000 common shares of the Company on a quarterly basis for an aggregate of 2.5 million common shares.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growing awareness of muscle health and expanding awareness of the ProminoTM brand. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

1 NSF: What Our Mark Means

The Importance of NSF Certification for Sport Supplement Brands: Ensuring Quality and Safety

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Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.