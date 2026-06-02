Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) will host the CNA Conference 2026 from September 21-23, 2026, at the RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg - the first CNA national conference in eight years. The three-day event will bring together nurses, health system leaders, researchers, and partners from across Canada and beyond.

"The return of the CNA Conference provides an important opportunity for nurses from across Canada to come together, share knowledge, and strengthen our collective leadership at a critical time for health systems," said Dr. Kimberly LeBlanc, CNA president. "This conference will support the connections and ideas needed to drive meaningful change."

Under the theme The Power of Nurses to Transform Health - Our Expertise, Our Impacts, the conference offers a national forum grounded in 5 streams to explore the critical role of nursing in shaping the future of health systems through leadership, innovation and collaboration. The conference will feature keynote speaker Nurse John, whose humour, perspective and advocacy have resonated with nurses across Canada and internationally.

This highly anticipated event marks a significant moment for the nursing profession, providing an opportunity to reconnect, share knowledge, and advance solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing health systems today.

"The CNA Conference 2026 offers a unique national platform to showcase the leadership and expertise of nurses and to engage in important conversations about the future of our profession and health care," said Dr. Valerie Grdisa, CNA CEO. "We look forward to welcoming participants to Winnipeg for three days of learning, connection and inspiration."

CNA Conference 2026 is designed for nurses across all domains of practice - including clinicians, educators, researchers, policymakers and leaders - as well as nursing students, internationally educated nurses, and interprofessional partners. The conference will offer opportunities for learning, networking and collaboration, as well as dedicated spaces that support reflection and well-being.

The conference will begin on Monday, September 21, with a full day of pre-conference workshops focused on hands-on learning and practical skill development. Sessions will explore key areas including innovation in care delivery, equity and Indigenous health, clinical decision-making, planetary health, nurse well-being, and clinical practice, such as wound management.

The main conference program, taking place September 22-23, will feature plenary keynotes, concurrent sessions, and interactive learning opportunities across multiple streams, reflecting the breadth of nursing expertise and leadership across the country. Attendees will engage in dialogue on pressing health system challenges while building connections across regions and sectors.

Across Canada, nurses play a critical role in strengthening health systems and improving outcomes for individuals, families and communities. As the largest group of regulated health professionals in the country, nurses bring essential expertise to addressing complex challenges and advancing equitable, accessible care.

The conference will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Treaty 1 Territory, the home and traditional lands of the Anishinaabe (Ojibwe), Ininew (Cree), and Dakota peoples, and in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis. The RBC Convention Centre's drinking water comes from Shoal Lake, in Treaty 3 Territory. As part of CNA's reconciliation journey, meaningful Indigenous engagement is a conference priority. We are grateful to partner with Indigenous nurse leaders from Treaty 1, the Treaty 1 Office, and the Manitoba Métis Federation regarding planning.

To learn more about CNA Conference 2026 and explore program details available to date, visit: https://www.cna-aiic.ca/en/news-events/upcoming-events/conference-2026

Follow CNA on social media and join the conversation using: CNA2026 PowerOfNurses NursingLeadership HealthSystemTransformation

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About the Canadian Nurses Association

The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. Our mission is to advance the nursing profession to improve health outcomes in Canada's publicly funded, not-for-profit health system. CNA is the only national association that speaks for all nurses in all sectors and practice settings across all 13 provinces and territories. We represent unionized and non-unionized nurses, retired nurses, nursing students and all categories of nurses (licensed and registered practical nurses, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses).

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Source: Canadian Nurses Association | Association des infirmieres et infirmiers du Canada