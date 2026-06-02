DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Mai 26 Apr 26 Mai 26 Apr 26 Belgien -0,2 +1,4 +4,1 +4,2 Bulgarien +0,3 +2,0 +6,3 +6,0 Deutschland -0,1 +0,5 +2,7 +2,9 Estland +0,9 +0,9 +4,0 +3,2 Finnland +0,7 0,0 +3,0 +2,4 Frankreich +0,1 +1,2 +2,8 +2,5 Griechenland +0,7 +1,7 5,0 +4,6 Irland -0,2 +0,5 +3,5 +3,6 Italien +0,4 +1,7 +3,3 +2,8 Kroatien +0,1 +1,4 +4,9 +5,4 Lettland +0,5 +0,6 +3,4 +2,9 Litauen -0,1 +0,7 +5,1 +4,9 Luxemburg -0,2 +2,0 +4,5 +5,2 Malta +1,3 +3,3 +2,1 +2,5 Niederlande 0,0 +1,7 +3,4 +2,5 Österreich +0,1 +0,4 +3,7 +3,4 Portugal +0,4 +2,0 +3,1 +3,3 Slowakei +0,4 +0,4 +4,0 +4,1 Slowenien +0,3 +1,8 +3,8 +3,4 Spanien +0,1 +0,7 +3,6 +3,5 Zypern +0,9 +2,2 +3,7 +3,0 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 02, 2026 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)
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