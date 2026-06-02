Accolade Honors Netcracker's Ability to Help Communications Service Providers Accelerate Automation, Drive Innovation and Deliver ROI at Scale

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2026 AI Excellence Award for its pioneering Agentic AI Solution, which enables communications service providers (CSPs) to evolve from traditional automation to AI-native operations by embedding intelligence and autonomous decision-making across network, service, customer and business operations.

Netcracker Agentic AI Solution represents a major step forward in how CSPs operate, innovate and compete in the AI era. Built with robust security and governable autonomy, the solution provides ready-to-deploy AI agents grounded in deep telecom domain knowledge, operational context and real-time network and business data to deliver accurate, trusted outcomes across complex multi-domain telecom environments.

The award, presented by Business Intelligence Group, validates the ability of Netcracker's Agentic AI Solution to deliver measurable business results to CSPs around the world, including 10 times faster network rollout, 2.5 times faster time-to-market for new offers, 70 percent less time needed to resolve customer issues, and network faults isolated and fixed 20 times faster.

"Being recognized for our Agentic AI Solution and the positive impact it's delivering for our customers has been extremely gratifying," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "We were among the first to bring AI purpose-built for the communications industry to market, and we continue to innovate as the needs of our customers evolve on their journey towards autonomous operations."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602558023/en/

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Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com