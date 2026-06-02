Hayden AI, the leading provider of vehicle-mounted automated enforcement solutions for public transport, has achieved UK Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) approval for the Hayden AI Civil Traffic Enforcement System (Certification Number: EADM063). This milestone certifies the technology for the detection and enforcement of parking, bus lane, and specified moving contraventions (such as cycle lanes and restricted routes) in England. The certification allows evidence of contraventions to be detected with technology installed on public transport vehicles and transmitted to local authorities for review. This confirms the system meets VCA technical requirements for use in evidence capture of these validated contraventions in England.

"We are incredibly proud that our Civil Traffic Enforcement System has received approval from the VCA," said Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI. "This approval demonstrates that Hayden AI's system from our purpose-built hardware to our highly-accurate detection software meets the highest legal and statutory standards for traffic enforcement technology in the world. We are excited to help local authorities in England and across the United Kingdom improve public transport safety, reliability, and accessibility with our proven, vehicle-mounted automated enforcement platform."

This approval enables local authorities in England to formally declare use of the system to deploy automated enforcement of bus lanes, cycle lanes, restricted routes, bus stops, and parking contraventions with Hayden AI technology installed on public transport buses. The primary hardware component of Hayden AI's technology is a forward-facing camera system mounted behind bus windscreens to automatically detect contravening vehicles and their number plates, as well as highly-accurate location information to ensure that contraventions detected are in enforceable zones.

Hayden AI's automated enforcement technology is used by public transport authorities in New York City; Los Angeles; Washington, DC; Philadelphia; and other cities in the United States to enforce contraventions in bus lanes, bus stops, cycle lanes, and other critical roadway zones. This technology has helped reduce contraventions and improve road safety and public transport performance.

About Hayden AI: Hayden AI powers safer, smarter, and more efficient cities. We combine advanced vision AI with purpose-built, vehicle-mounted hardware to analyze urban environments in real time. Cities use our technology to make streets safer and improve transit performance for everyone. Learn more at www.hayden.ai.

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Contacts:

Jenna Fortunati

jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai