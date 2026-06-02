Musician supported by learning disability charity Hft to showcase his band's musical journey at Sheffield DocFest

Matthew Watson lead singer of the 'most punk rock band in Britain' Ultimate Thunder, and his bandmates are the focus of a new documentary

BRISTOL, England, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 13, Matthew and his bandmates will share their story with audiences from around the world when a documentary following their journey premieres at Sheffield DocFest, the UK's leading documentary festival.

For Matthew, music isn't a hobby, it's his favourite form of expression, a way to build connection and share his creativity with the world.

"I love being in the band and I am really excited about our story being featured at Sheffield DocFest," said Matthew.

Ultimate Thunder is made up of musicians with learning disabilities and autism. Their music is improvised, energetic and entirely their own. Over the last three years, independent filmmaker Ben Brown has followed the band through rehearsals, performances, setbacks and successes. Ben has captured hundreds of hours of footage and created an intimate portrait of life in band - their creativity, strong bonds, and true talent.

The resulting 98-minute documentary has been selected as one of just 70 films from more than 3,000 submissions to be screened at the festival.

At the heart of the story is Matthew. For more than a decade, he has drawn on support from national learning disability charity Hft in Leeds that has enabled him to pursue what matters most to him, grow in confidence and build a life shaped around his own ambitions and interests.

The documentary began as a short film exploring Matthew's life as an artist. But it quickly became clear that there was a bigger story to tell -that of a talented group of musicians creating, performing and challenging expectations about who gets to be seen, heard and celebrated.

For Matthew, Ultimate Thunder is where his creativity, ambition and sense of self come together. It is where he can be fully himself.

Filmmaker Ben Brown said:

"We're buzzing to be premiering at Sheffield DocFest, the biggest documentary festival in the UK.

"Ultimate Thunder are proof that learning disabled musicians are some of the most creative, exciting and talented artists out there, and we can't wait for audiences to fall in love with them like we have.

"Their journey also shows just how important access to the arts and creative opportunities really is. When people are given the opportunity to pursue their passions, incredible things happen."

The festival is attended by filmmakers and organisations from across the world, including Netflix, the BBC, Amazon Prime, Channel 4, BAFTA and Sky, providing a significant platform for the band's story.

The screening also takes place ahead of Learning Disability Week (June 15-22), whose theme this year is 'Do You See Me?'.

It is a powerful question. Too often, learning disabled people are overlooked, underestimated or defined by assumptions rather than recognised for their talents, ambitions and contributions.

Ultimate Thunder offers a different perspective.

It is the story of learning disabled musicians doing what they love, sharing their creativity with the world and refusing to be defined by other people's expectations.

It is also a reminder of what becomes possible when people are given the opportunity, encouragement and freedom to follow their passions and live life on their own terms.

Every day, Hft works alongside learning disabled adults to help them build friendships, confidence and a sense of belonging in their local communities. From supported social groups to one-to-one facilitation to get out and meet people and enjoy hobbies and passions, this work is transforming lives.

This Learning Disability Week we're celebrating how the people we support are living full, rewarding and connected lives - helping them feel seen, valued and included in their community.

You can read more about Matthew's story here: Refusing to be silenced: Punk band Ultimate Thunder fight to finish their story - Hft

You can watch the film trailer here: https://vimeo.com/1116174076?fl=pl&fe=sh

Sheffield Doc Fest runs from June 10-15. You can find out more here: Sheffield DocFest: Sheffield International Documentary Festival

Pictures of Matthew, the band and film maker Ben Brown are attached to this release

Please let me know if you'd like to discuss, arrange an interview with the band or receive further information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992261/Band_picture_Ultimate_Thunder.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992262/Matthew_Watson_Ultimate_Thunder.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992263/Documentary_maker_Ben_Brown.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992264/5997228/HFT_Logo.jpg

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