HONG KONG, June 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - uSMART Securities Limited ('uSMART Securities' or the 'Company'), the No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^, is pleased to announce the grand opening of uSMART Cafe, a brand-new concept space located in the core district of Kai Tak. The opening marks an innovative integration of fintech and lifestyle experiences, while extending our service network into an emerging community. By extending our service network into the emerging Kai Tak community, we reaffirm our commitment to serving Hong Kong residents with greater accessibility and care. As Kai Tak continues to develop into one of Hong Kong's key residential and commercial districts, the opening of uSMART Cafe introduces an innovative concept that helps enhance the district's financial service offerings, providing residents with a more convenient, professional and client-centric wealth management experience.uSMART Cafe Located in Kai Tak: A New Experience Combining Smart Finance with LifestyleuSMART Cafe allow visitors to collectively relive the glory days of Hong Kong's 'The Greed of Man' era and experience the 1980s 'red jacket' trading floor scene, we have specially designed uSMART Cafe as a nostalgic finance-themed photo spot. Featuring multiple photo areas and physical stock certificate memorabilia, the caf' seamlessly combines nostalgia with modern lifestyle elements. This creates a brand-new landmark that brings together financial exchange and leisure lifestyle, allowing clients to enjoy coffee and relaxation while experiencing the historical atmosphere of Hong Kong's stock market.Branch Network Across Hong Kong as Expansion ContinuesAt present, uSMART strategically operates 11 branches in Hong Kong, covering key districts across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. We remain proactive and open-minded in expanding its physical service centers. At this point, uSMART Cafe aims to combine quality coffee with professional financial services, meeting clients' diversified wealth management needs in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Looking ahead, uSMART will flexibly adjust its expansion strategy in response to overall operational conditions, market demand and customer feedback. As a leading technology brokerage rooted in Hong Kong with a global outlook, uSMART will continue to leverage our strengths, including the innovative technology capabilities and diversified cross-market investment products, to enhance its products and service experience and meet the needs of different clients.(From left to right: Executive Director of Research ' Dickie Wong, Marketing Director ' Carrie Wong, Senior Business Development Manager ' Bobby Leung)Approval to Provide Virtual Asset Trading Services, Expanding into 'Traditional Finance + Virtual Assets'At the opening ceremony, Mr. Dickie Wong, uSMART's Executive Director of Research, said: 'uSMART Securities has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) to provide virtual asset trading services to eligible clients under its Type 1 regulated activity license for dealing in securities, officially entering the virtual asset sector. We have always committed combining the solid foundation of traditional finance with the innovative power of fintech. Clients can now trade traditional securities and virtual assets on the same platform, that significantly enhancing investment efficiency and convenience. Together with our newly launched futures business, as well as our existing securities and asset management businesses, this creates strong synergies and positions uSMART as one of the few leading technology brokerages in Hong Kong capable of providing both traditional securities trading and virtual asset investment services.'Self-developed SMARTclaw Integrates AI Technology to Create a 24/7 Intelligent Investment AssistantIn addition, uSMART has self-developed the SMARTclaw invest tool, which deeply integrates, as known as 'Openclaw'. By apply advance AI technology to intelligent investment scenarios, SMARTclaw is designed to support investors with more efficient market monitoring and data analysis.Compared to general AI solution appears in the market, SMARTclaw is emphasised to the financial investment sector. It is capable to provide more precise and professional market analysis. User can monitor markets and organise data 24/7 by prompting with text, voice recognition as well as scheduling instruction based on their needs. It strategically allows user solving the problems like inability monitoring and filtering large volume information at once while helping users track market data and market movements in order to capture any investing chances.In the future, SMARTclaw is expected to further tailor dedicated investment strategies based on clients' portfolio data, supporting a more comprehensive intelligent wealth management experience.Looking ahead, uSMART will continue to leverage its fintech advantages by combining AI-powered intelligent investment research tools, diversified investment products, 24/7 online customer service and support from physical service centres. Through these efforts, the Company aims to elevate the industry standard for product and service experience, professional, secure and efficient one-stop investment service platform to help clients capture opportunities across global markets.^"No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage" is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of April 2026.About uSMART:uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past eight years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platform, uSMART HK APP supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (ShanghaiShenzhenand Hong Kong stock connect), US options, ETF, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Futures and more diverse trading services. Furthermore, uSMART also customize services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and enterprise creating comprehensive asset management solutions.For details please visit: https://hk.usmartglobal.comMedia Enquiries:Carrie WongTel: 9788 4665Email: carriewong@usmart.hkSource: uSMARTCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.