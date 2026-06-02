Recycled Plastics Market worth $161.50 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Fibers, Films, Foams), Process, Plastic Type (PET, PP, PVC, PS), Type, End-Use (Packaging, Textiles, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2033", The recycled plastics market is projected to grow from USD 92.63 billion in 2026 to USD 161.50 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

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Recycled Plastics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2026 Market Size: USD 92.63 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 161.50 billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 8.2%

Recycled Plastics Market Trends & Insights:

The demand for recycled plastics is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Stringent regulations on sustainability and environmental concerns, along with advances in recycling technologies, are driving growth in this market. Several industries, such as packaging, automotive, textiles, building & construction, and other sectors, are substituting virgin polymers with recycled polymers in their production processes. This is due to a shift in practices across several industries towards the circular economy. There is a growing demand for PCR (post-consumer recyclates) such as rPET (recycled PET), which is altering supply chains and production processes. By end-use industry, the packaging segment accounted for a major share of the market owing to growing commitment for sustainable packaging solutions and the expanding network of recycling and waste collection infrastructure. Continuous improvements in sorting and recovery technologies are increasing the quality of recycled resins. With rapidly developing industries, expanding manufacturing operations across emerging economies, and supportive government policies focusing on enhancement of recycling processes, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a leading region in the market.

The global recycled plastics market is led by Asia Pacific with a share of 40.7%, in terms of value, in 2025. The market in the region is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% between 2026 and 2033.

The bottles segment accounted for a share of 54.5%, in terms of value, of the overall market in 2025.

By plastic type, the PET segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

By process, the mechanical segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The post-consumer recyclates segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.5%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Packaging is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry of recycled plastics, accounting for 51.9% of the overall market in terms of value in 2025.

Veolia, Indorama Ventures, and Republic Services were identified as some of the star players in the recycled plastics market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Custom Polymers, B&B Plastics Inc., and Fresh Pak Corp, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growing demand for the use of recovered plastics to control the rising plastic pollution levels has spurred the consumption of recycled plastics. Since recycled plastics conserve more of the expended energy than virgin plastics, these are employed in most of the major end-use industries, including packaging, textiles, building & construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics.

The fibers segment, by source, is expected to be the second-fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The fibers segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the overall recycled plastics market during the forecast period. Used fibrous materials and clothing scraps are recycled into new raw materials and are used in many industries, such as automotive, furniture, mattress, coarse yarn, home furnishings, and paper.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is expected to be the largest plastic type in the overall market during the forecast period.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall recycled plastics market owing to its widespread applications. PET can be recovered and recycled repeatedly and remelted to produce new PET products. It is usually recycled into fashion products such as polar fleece clothes, backpacks, and carpets, along with food & beverage, building & construction, and packaging applications.

Europe is the second-largest region in the recycled plastics market.

The major factors contributing to the growth of recycled plastics in Europe include the EU restrictions on single-use plastics since 2019, increased venture capital funding, and initiatives undertaken by government bodies to encourage the adoption of recycled plastics across Europe.

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Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Alpek (Mexico), Biffa (UK), Cabka (Germany), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), Indorama Ventures (Thailand), Jayplas (UK), Loop Industries, Inc. (Canada), MBA Polymers Inc. (US), Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (US), Republic Services (US), Stericycle (US), and Veolia (France), and others.

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