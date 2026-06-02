HONG KONG, June 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China's leading toy brand 52TOYS officially opened a new store at Hong Kong International Airport. Located at Shop 7E101A, Level 7 Departures East Hall (Restricted Area), Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport, a core global transportation hub, the store features thoughtful design and a differentiated product matrix, creating a toy space that offers both trendy texture and cultural warmth, thereby meeting the needs of global travelers and serving as an important window for the brand in the international market.



Airport-Inspired Design Creates an International Benchmark Store



The Hong Kong Airport store follows the brand's airport flagship store design style, forming a north-south pairing with the Beijing Capital International Airport store as the brand's dual international 'image ambassadors'. It adopts a unique retro terminal style design, comprehensively shaping a trendy cultural base with both retro temperament and future imagination through its spatial structure, material selection, and the integration of terminal elements.



In terms of spatial composition, the intertwining and combination of geometric volumes creates a strong architectural sense, paired with light and shadow to create a dynamic futuristic vibe. In terms of materials, the rough concrete texture collides with the cold metal finish, injecting the hardcore texture of industrial style into the retro backdrop and strengthening the atmosphere of the trendy base. Terminal elements such as airplane turbines and runways are cleverly integrated, continuing and strengthening the airport's sense of place, which adds a different kind of trendy fun to travelers' journeys, allowing passengers to enjoy a unique travel experience during their waiting time and unlock a brand-new airport leisure experience.



The Hong Kong Airport store saw strong visitor traffic and robust sales on its opening day, demonstrating the strong market appeal of the 52TOYS brand and product portfolio. Customers on site commented, 'It's such a great store ' it really killed the boredom of waiting for my flight!', while others said, 'There are so many impressive products that I want to pack them all into my suitcase.'



Differentiated Product Mix and Signature Displays Deliver a Travel Experience Full of Surprises



The store is carefully planned around airport travel scenarios and the needs of different consumer segments. At the entrance, a product zone for POUKAPOUKA neck pillows and plush cushions is specially set up, directly matching the essential travel needs. Further inside, themed zones dedicated to popular proprietary IPs including POUKAPOUKA, NOOK and CiCiLu feature scenario-based displays alongside new products. Special IP introduction signage has also been installed to vividly present the spiritual core of the IPs.



The store offers a rich and highly layered product portfolio with particularly strong differentiation advantages. According to the store manager, leveraging the unique passenger traffic profile of Hong Kong International Airport, 52TOYS' products with Chinese cultural characteristics, such as the Hyper-Activated and BEASTBOX series, have become highly popular among overseas consumers as sought-after Chinese-style souvenirs. Large-scale collectible figures with strong display and gifting value have also proven especially popular, further demonstrating the brand's strengths in product portfolio and its broad consumer reach.



In addition, the store has launched multiple Hong Kong Airport-exclusive products, including POUKAPOUKA pineapple bun magnetic stickers, hooded neck pillows, and luggage tags, as well as LITTLE BUNS Hong Kong Kung Fu Journey magnetic stickers and Panda Roll Hong Kong Cha Chaan Teng series magnetic stickers. Fusing Hong Kong local culture with practical travel attributes, these products serve both as meaningful travel keepsakes and highly distinctive city souvenirs, highlighting the brand's deep understanding of segmented consumer scenarios and consumer mindset.



Strengthening Presence Across Key Hong Kong and Macau Gateway Hubs to Reinforce a New Global Development Landscape



As one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, Hong Kong International Airport connects more than 200 destinations worldwide and brings together an international, high-net-worth and highly mobile consumer base, making it a prime gateway for brands seeking to expand into international markets. Following the opening of the Studio City Macau brand store in November 2025 and the Beijing Capital International Airport store in February 2026, the launch of the Hong Kong Airport store marks the official completion of 52TOYS' strategic presence across key transportation hubs in mainland China, Macau, and Hong Kong, further adding a critical pillar to the company's international offline expansion strategy.



Industry observers noted that the Hong Kong Airport location is expected to bring three major areas of incremental value to 52TOYS. Firstly, it enables the company to secure a position within the global traffic hub and efficiently reach consumers worldwide through Hong Kong International Airport's extensive international connectivity, accelerating global expansion. Secondly, it provides access to high-net-worth consumer groups through the airport's premium passenger structure, creating a new growth engine for offline retail while further enhancing brand influence. Thirdly, it establishes an international brand image showcase, using the airport store as a signature brand window to amplify the global influence of the IP portfolio and further promote Chinese toy culture internationally.



Having deeply cultivated the toy industry for many years, 52TOYS continues to strengthen its refined offline layout and innovate across consumer scenarios. From core commercial districts to transportation hubs, and from the domestic market to global expansion, the company continues to integrate toys into consumers' everyday lifestyles. Looking forward, 52TOYS will use the Hong Kong Airport store as a new starting point to accelerate its international expansion, connecting with consumers worldwide through diversified high-quality IPs and products while further unleashing the vitality of Chinese toy culture in the global market.







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