Benefiting SMBs and OPCs: MINISFORUM Unveils Private AI Agent NAS Ecosystems at COMPUTEX 2026

New, high-performance AI Agent NAS devices empower SMBs and one-person companies to deploy localized, multi-tasking AI Agent workflows.

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISFORUM, a Global Edge Computing Solution Brand & System Integrator, showcased its advanced hardware-software ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026. Transitioning heavily toward dedicated AI Agent network-attached storage (NAS) architecture, the company unveiled its new generation of decentralized, edge AI devices tailor-made for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and one-person companies (OPCs). Headlined by the powerful AI Agent NAS N5 MAX and the silent All-Flash NAS S5, this lineup delivers the critical local compute power, high-speed storage, and elite networking required to power private AI Agents without cloud subscription overhead. To see the N5 MAX and All-Flash S5 in action, attendees of COMPUTEX 2026 are invited to attend a live demonstration hosted by renowned tech influencer M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday).

"With the new N5 MAX and All-Flash S5, we've combined high-performance hardware with our self-developed MinisCloud OS to empower users with private, enterprise-grade intelligence, built from the ground up with data privacy in mind," said Emily Yeh, Director of Brand & Marketing of MINISFORUM. "By pairing next-generation silicon with specialized NPU engines, we are providing SMBs and OPCs with compact yet robust platforms capable of automated data analysis, built entirely locally, with the collaboration of multiple AI Agents, facilitating more efficient workflows."

The COMPUTEX 2026 Showcase Lineup

1. AI Agent NAS N5 MAX: The Flagship Private Data Hub for Localized AI

The N5 MAX is MINISFORUM's flagship all-in-one NAS, integrating high-capacity storage, high-performance computing, and end-to-end local privacy protection for SMB knowledge hubs and local data centers.

Flagship AI Processing & Local LLMs: Powered by the premium AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor delivering a massive 126 TOPS. Backed by 64GB of LPDDR5x 8533 MT/s high-bandwidth unified memory, it executes dense open-source models like Qwen3.6 35B completely offline on a single unit.

Powered by the premium AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor delivering a massive 126 TOPS. Backed by 64GB of LPDDR5x 8533 MT/s high-bandwidth unified memory, it executes dense open-source models like Qwen3.6 35B completely offline on a single unit. Massive Hybrid Capacity & Connectivity: Supports 5x 3.5-inch SATA HDDs and 5x M.2 SSDs (scaling up to 200TB) alongside dual 10GbE LAN ports and dual rear 80Gbps USB4 v2 ports for seamless, high-speed multi-user file transfers.

Supports 5x 3.5-inch SATA HDDs and 5x M.2 SSDs (scaling up to 200TB) alongside dual 10GbE LAN ports and dual rear 80Gbps USB4 v2 ports for seamless, high-speed multi-user file transfers. Hardware-Software Integration: Powered by the optimized MinisCloud OS and the one-click-install-enabled MinisOpenClaw AI assistant. It operates via a Zero-Token mechanism with default data isolation and offline account systems, keeping AI data local while enabling natural language tools like MinisPhotos for smart semantic asset searching.

2. All-Flash NAS S5: The Quiet Back-End for Autonomous AI Tasks

Arriving soon, the All-Flash NAS S5 featuring Intel Core Series 3 platform is engineered to disrupt the mainstream SSD storage market by delivering elite high-end performance at an accessible price point.

Silent Fanless Architecture: Features an entirely fanless, all-SSD structure that completely eliminates mechanical drive clicks and fan noise,making it the perfect distraction-free addition for premium audio/video studios, home theaters, and bedrooms.

Features an entirely fanless, all-SSD structure that completely eliminates mechanical drive clicks and fan noise,making it the perfect distraction-free addition for premium audio/video studios, home theaters, and bedrooms. All-Flash Performance: Outfitted with five M.2 2280 SSD slots, integrated 10GbE networking, and high-speed USB4 ports, the S5 fully unlocks the raw read/write potential of modern solid-state storage

Outfitted with five M.2 2280 SSD slots, integrated 10GbE networking, and high-speed USB4 ports, the S5 fully unlocks the raw read/write potential of modern solid-state storage AI-First Features: The S5 features one-click AI Agent (MinisOpenClaw) installation, allowing users to run LLM on the cloud and immediate access to smart workflows and intuitive semantic searching (e.g., "Find photos of me at the beach").

Additional Lineup Highlights

Alongside its core NAS ecosystem, MINISFORUM is also showcasing two new AI-forward computing solutions at COMPUTEX: The AI Mini Workstation MS-03 and the AI Mini PC M2 Pro. The MS-03 accelerates intensive creator workflows via a next-gen Intel Core Ultra Series 3 platform (Intel 18A process), a 70W TDP, dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, and 10GbE networking. Meanwhile, the M2 Pro delivers top-tier computing in a compact footprint, featuring 180 platform AI TOPS, and an all-metal chassis with a built-in power supply.

Witness the AI Agent Era in Action at COMPUTEX

Attendees of COMPUTEX 2026 can visit the MINISFORUM booth (TaiNEX, Hall 1, 4F, Booth L0301) throughout the show to experience the AI Agent NAS lineup firsthand, explore the future of edge computing, and witness how the N5 MAX and S5 redefine robust, localized storage solutions for the private AI era.

To buy the N5 MAX soon, please visit MINISFORUM Brand Shop.

About MINISFORUM

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is a Global Edge Computing Solution Brand & System Integrator building edge computing devices for the private AI era. Its product portfolio includes AI Agent NAS, AI Mini Workstations, AI Mini PCs and AtomMan Mini Gaming PCs, serving more than 4 million users across 100+ countries. With a supporting global distribution network adhering to its core philosophy, MINISFORUM keeps technological progress in step with life, advocates computing power equity, and extends computing power to families and businesses worldwide.

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