Experience Summer Skiing at Banff Sunshine Village on June 20th!

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Thanks to a banner snow season at Banff Sunshine Village, the Canadian resort has decided to open for 16 days of summer skiing commencing June 20th and sliding through until July 5th.

Banff Sunshine Village recorded more than 1,000 centimeters of snowfall throughout the 2025/2026 ski season - the equivalent of more than 33 feet of snow. That's roughly the height of a three-story building. Thanks to Mother Nature's generosity, and the high elevation of the Banff resort, Banff Sunshine will be celebrating Canada Day with summer skiing for all.

"Back in June of 2022 when we opened for summer skiing, we saw such a positive response from our community. It was then that we decided, if we're ever presented with the opportunity to open for summer skiing in the future - we need to do what we can to make it happen," Says Kendra Scurfield, VP Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "As a team, we're ecstatic about our upcoming summer ski season. Honestly, what's more Canadian than skiing in your cut off jean shorts on Canada Day?"

The resort will open Strawberry Express chairlift throughout all 16 days of summer skiing, with additional plans to build a Summer Strawberry Terrain Park. For skiers and snowboarders looking for a ski-in, ski-out summer experience, the resort's on-mountain hotel will be open for summer starting June 19th.

For Banff Sunshine, opening for summer skiing is the cherry on top of a record-setting year. The resort recorded its earliest opening in 40 years on November 2, 2025, boasted record snowfall, and introduced its new après venue, the Goat Club, featuring DJ performances by Brandi Cyrus, Eli Oaks, & Felix Cartal. It also hosted the North American debut of Red Bull Jump & Freeze.

As a result of the standout winter at Banff Sunshine, OnTheSnow users voted Banff Sunshine as the Best Overall Ski Resort for the 2025-26 Season. Thanks to consistent winter conditions, record year of Canada's Best Snow, 3,358 acres of skiable terrain to explore, 12 lifts, over 130 runs, and standout events such as Slush Cup, Banff Sunshine continues to distinguish itself as Canada's premier ski destination.

Now, with summer skiing added to the mix, Banff Sunshine Village is offering you an opportunity to experience the Canadian Rockies only summer skiing and riding resort experience. An experience sure to deliver unforgettable fun.

For more information on Sunshine's Summer Ski experience, or to learn about summer lift tickets and access visit https://www.skibanff.com/.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

Banff Sunshine Village

kscurfield@skibanff.com

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/experience-summer-skiing-at-banff-sunshine-village-on-june-20th-1170727