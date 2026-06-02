Tintina Mines Limited: Tintina Mines Announces C$91 Million Private Placement and Strategic Partnership with the Gignac Family and Sumitomo Corporation for the Development of the Domeyko Sulfuros Copper-Gold Project in Chile

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Proceeds to consolidate 100% ownership of the Domeyko Project and advance it to Final Investment Decision

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Tintina Mines Limited (TSXV:TTS) ("Tintina" or the "Company") announces a proposed private placement (the "Offering") of subscription receipts of Tintina (the "Subscription Receipts") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$91 million, at a price of C$0.68 per Subscription Receipt.

The Offering is anchored by a newly formed investment vehicle (the "Anchor Investor") to be funded equally by Sumitomo Corporation ("Sumitomo"), a leading Fortune Global 500 integrated trading and business investment company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and the Gignac family, founders of G Mining Services Inc. ("G Mining Services"), a Canadian mining development company with an established track record of project delivery. The Offering also includes cornerstone participation from Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada"), a leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company, and a group of strategic investors assembled by G Mining Capital Inc. ("GMC"), a Canadian mining investment platform whose principal shareholders are the Gignac family and Sumitomo.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be applied to: (i) advance the Domeyko Sulfuros copper-gold project (the "Project") toward a final investment decision ("FID"), including preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") optimisation, infill and exploration drilling, environmental baseline studies, permitting, community engagement and the preparation of a definitive feasibility study; and (ii) fund the acquisition of the remaining 26.25% minority interest in Tintina's Chilean operating subsidiary, Andean Belt Resources SpA ("ABR"), held by entities controlled by Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss (the "Minority Holders"), for aggregate cash consideration of approximately C$36 million (the "Minority Acquisition"), thereby consolidating Tintina's ownership of the Project at 100%.

Transaction Highlights

Approximately C$91 million private placement of Subscription Receipts at C$0.68 per Subscription Receipt, implying a pre-money valuation of the Project of C$138 million

There will be two different types of Subscription Receipts to be issued pursuant to the Offering: Tranche A Subscription Receipts (C$62 million): each Tranche A Subscription Receipt, upon satisfaction (or waiver, where permitted) of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below), will automatically convert into one unit comprising one common share of Tintina (each, a "Common Share"), one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.80 per Common Share for a period of three years (each whole warrant, a "First Warrant"), and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at C$1.00 per Common Share for a period of five years (each whole warrant, a "Second Warrant", and together with the First Warrants, the "Warrants") Tranche B Subscription Receipts (C$29 million): each Tranche B Subscription Receipt, upon satisfaction (or waiver, where permitted) of the Escrow Release Conditions, will automatically convert into Common Shares

Anchor Investor commitment of approximately C$48 million

Additional participation of approximately C$43 million from a broader investor group, including a cornerstone investment of approximately C$14 million from Franco-Nevada, alongside members of the Gignac family, GMC personnel and other strategic investors

Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") engaged as finder in connection with approximately C$17 million of Tranche B Subscription Receipts

Up to an additional approximately C$82 million of capital available upon full exercise of the Warrants issuable upon conversion of the Tranche A Subscription Receipts

Approximately C$55 million of net proceeds to advance the Project toward FID, and approximately C$36 million to fund the Minority Acquisition

Reconstituted five-member board of directors, including two nominees of the Anchor Investor, two nominees of Mr. Rassmuss, and one joint nominee, together with the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer designated by the Anchor Investor upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts

G Mining Services to be appointed as engineering, development and construction contractor on arm's-length terms, leveraging its track record of delivering projects safely, on time, and on budget

Targeted closing of Subscription Receipt issuance in mid-July of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the Offering Conditions (as defined below)

Management Commentary

Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tintina, stated - "We are delighted to be partnering with GMC, Sumitomo and the Gignac family to take Domeyko Sulfuros forward. The transaction consolidates ownership of the Project, provides the capital required to advance it to FID and brings together a partnership with an outstanding track record of delivering large-scale mining projects on time and on budget. We are committed to a seamless transition and to continuing the strong relationships we have built in the Huasco Province."

Claude Dufresne, Chief Executive Officer of GMC, stated - "This transaction represents a defining milestone for G Mining Capital and the foundation of a new platform in the copper space for our shareholders. G Mining Capital was established as an origination and business development platform of Sumitomo and G Mining Services, mandated to source and evaluate high-quality copper opportunities and, once identified, to draw on the broader "in-house" capabilities to advance them through development and into production. Domeyko Sulfuros corresponds exactly to that mission."

Mathieu Gignac, President of G Mining Services, stated - "Domeyko Sulfuros is precisely the kind of opportunity the Gignac family has been seeking, a copper-gold porphyry, and with a clear pathway to development. Importantly, the scale and complexity of the Project sit squarely within the range of assets that we have successfully developed, financed, built and operated. Our family's investment alongside Sumitomo reflects both our conviction in the Project and our commitment to building a long-term partnership with Tintina and the Rassmuss family."

About the Domeyko Sulfuros Copper-Gold Project

The Project is a copper-gold porphyry deposit in the Atacama Region of northern Chile, currently held through ABR. Mineral Resource estimates and the PEA referenced below are as set out in Tintina's independent technical report dated February 2, 2026 (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), which is available under Tintina's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Location and infrastructure - Atacama Region, northern Chile; approximately 800 metres above sea level; direct access to highway, grid power and coastal export logistics

Project status - brownfield site with prior oxide operations, an established mining footprint and exposed sulphide mineralisation

Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources - 100.8 million tonnes 0.35% copper and 0.28 grams per tonne gold

Inferred Mineral Resources - 256.3 million tonnes 0.34% copper and 0.24 grams per tonne gold

PEA mine plan - 25-year open-pit operation with flotation processing at 35,000 tonnes per day

Life-of-mine average annual production - approximately 37 thousand tonnes of copper and 57 thousand ounces of gold in concentrate

Life-of-mine total production - approximately 0.9 million tonnes copper and 1.4 million ounces gold

Exploration upside - 100% ABR-owned Tricolor target, located approximately three kilometers north of the Domeyko Sulfuros deposit, where early-stage drill results are consistent with a second porphyry center; additional resource potential identified within the existing land package

The Offering

The Anchor Investor will subscribe for approximately C$48 million of Tranche A Subscription Receipts. Franco-Nevada will subscribe for approximately C$14 million, split equally between Tranche A Subscription Receipts and Tranche B Subscription Receipts. The balance of the Offering will be subscribed for by a group of investors identified by GMC, including members of the Gignac family, senior personnel of GMC and other strategic investors, together with institutional and retail investors introduced through Canaccord.

The Offering will be priced at C$0.68 per Subscription Receipt, implying an approximate pre-money valuation of C$138 million of the Project. Tintina intends to rely on the "part and parcel pricing exception" provided for under Section 1.7 of TSXV Policy 4.1, as the Offering is integral to the Minority Acquisition.

Canaccord has been engaged to act as a finder in connection with approximately C$17 million of Tranche B Subscription Receipts sourced from investors introduced through Canaccord. In consideration for its services, Canaccord will receive a cash finder's fee equal to 5% of the gross proceeds raised through Canaccord, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval. Canaccord is not acting as an underwriter or agent in respect of the Offering and is not providing any underwriting, due diligence or distribution services to Tintina.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be held in escrow by an independent, arm's-length Canadian trust company pending satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions.

Upon satisfaction (or waiver, where permitted) of the Escrow Release Conditions, (A) each Tranche A Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one unit comprising one Common Share, one-half of one First Warrant and one-half of one Second Warrant, and (B) each Tranche B Subscription Receipt will convert into one Common Share. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Subscription Receipts.

The Warrants will be exercisable at any time prior to their respective expiry dates and will include customary anti-dilution adjustments including but not limited to adjustments for consolidations, stock splits, re-organizations. Full exercise of the Warrants would provide Tintina with up to an additional approximately C$82 million of gross proceeds.

Following the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the Anchor Investor and Mr. Rassmuss are expected to beneficially own approximately 25% and 47%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the exercise of the Warrants, and approximately 38% and 36%, respectively, following the exercise of the Warrants.

Each of the Anchor Investor and Mr. Rassmuss will be subject to a 24-month contractual lock-up following the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, with customary exceptions. Furthermore, the Anchor Investor and Mr. Rassmuss will grant each other reciprocal rights of first refusal over any future dispositions of their respective Common Shares. In addition, they will each be granted demand and piggy-back registration rights in connection with any future sales of Common Shares, together with standard information rights. The Anchor Investor will also be provided with certain anti-dilution rights in connection with future issuances of securities by Tintina allowing the Anchor Investor to participate in subsequent issuances of securities by Tintina in order to maintain its pro-rata equity interest in Tintina.

The securities to be sold, and any securities issuable upon conversion of the securities, under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Acquisition of Minority Interest in ABR

Tintina has entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire the 26.25% minority interest in ABR held by the Minority Holders for an aggregate cash consideration of US$26.25 million (C$36 million), subject to various closing conditions including but not limited to the concurrent closing of the Offering. Upon completion of the Minority Acquisition, Tintina will own 100% of ABR and, indirectly, 100% of the Project. In connection with the Transaction, ABR also intends to dispose of certain non-core Chilean properties. Such properties have no material value to Tintina.

Board Reconstitution and Management Transition

Upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (including the receipt of the Management Change Approval, as defined below), the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") will be reconstituted to five directors: two nominees of the Anchor Investor (expected to be Mathieu Gignac, P.Eng., President of G Mining Services, and Koji Watanabe, General Manager, Non-Ferrous Metals Development Business Unit, of Sumitomo Corporation); two nominees of Mr. Rassmuss (expected to be Mr. Rassmuss, currently President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Tintina, and Stefan Jochum, currently a director of Tintina); and one mutually agreed upon director, expected to be Vicente Irarrazaval, who currently serves as a director of Tintina. Claude Dufresne, P.Eng. is expected to be appointed Chief Executive Officer. The Anchor Investor has also identified a candidate for Chief Financial Officer, whose appointment will be announced in due course. G Mining Services will be appointed as engineering, development and construction contractor on arm's-length terms, leveraging its proven "self-perform" delivery model - with a record of delivering all of its mine builds on time and on or under budget.

A technical steering committee will be established to advise on the technical advancement of the Project, with each of the Anchor Investor and Mr. Rassmuss entitled to nominate two members.

Incoming Board & Management Bios

Mathieu Gignac, P. Eng., President of G Mining Services - Mr. Gignac is the President of G Mining Services, a mine development company known for its technical capabilities and high work quality with wide-ranging international projects. Mr. Gignac has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry and is a McGill University graduate with a bachelor's degree in mining engineering. He was Project Director of the highly successful Merian Project (Newmont Mining), as well as of, the Fruta del Norte Project (Lundin Gold) and Tocantinzinho (G Mining Ventures). Mr. Gignac is a member of the board of directors of Evolve Royalties Inc. and Vardev Inc. He is also a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Koji Watanabe, General Manager, Non-Ferrous Metals Business Development Unit, Sumitomo Corporation - Mr. Watanabe is General Manager of the Non-Ferrous Metals Business Development Unit at Sumitomo Corporation. He joined Sumitomo in 2003 and has held various leadership roles across the company's mining and metals business, including positions in business development, finance, legal and commercial management. Mr. Watanabe has extensive international experience, including senior roles with Minera San Cristobal in Bolivia. Prior to his current position, he served as Head of Business Development for the Non-Ferrous Metals Development Business Department. He holds an MBA from London Business School and a degree in Engineering from the University of Tokyo.

Claude Dufresne, P.Eng., incoming Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Dufresne has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, with a background in mining operations, project development and the marketing of metals and minerals. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of G Mining Capital. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay Metals Inc., where he led the advancement of the James Bay Niobium Project through its preliminary economic assessment, and founder and President of Camet Metallurgy Inc. Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial and operating roles at IAMGOLD Corporation and Cambior Inc. Mr. Dufresne holds a degree in mining engineering from Université Laval and is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

Required Shareholder and Regulatory Approvals

The Offering, the Minority Acquisition, and the related corporate changes are subject to several specific shareholder and regulatory approvals under Canadian securities laws and TSXV policies:

Minority Acquisition Approval - As the Minority Holders are related parties of Tintina, the Minority Acquisition constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Tintina is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101. However, disinterested shareholder approval is required, and the Common Shares held or controlled by Mr. Rassmuss will be excluded from voting on this matter (the "Minority Acquisition Approval").

Control Person Approval - Following the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the Anchor Investor is expected to hold, directly and indirectly, 71 million Common Shares and 71 million Warrants, representing approximately 25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Pursuant to TSXV policies, the creation of a new "Control Person" (a holder of 20% or more) requires disinterested shareholder approval (the "Control Person Approval").

Management Change Approval - Because the Offering will result in a reconstitution of both the Board and senior management predominantly into the hands of persons who were not previously directors or senior officers of Tintina, TSXV policies classify this as a "Change of Management". This requires disinterested shareholder approval, excluding any Common Shares held by the proposed new management and its associates and affiliates (the "Management Change Approval").

Shareholders Meeting

An annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Tintina is expected to be held in mid-August of 2026 (the "Meeting"), at which Tintina will seek the Minority Acquisition Approval, the Control Person Approval and the Management Change Approval in addition to the general proceedings of an annual shareholders meeting. Additional details regarding each of these matters, as well as the rationale for the Board's recommendations that shareholders vote in favour of each such approval, will be set out in a management information circular (the "Circular") to be mailed to the shareholders of Tintina and made available under Tintina's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conditions to Closing and Timing

Closing of the Subscription Receipt Issuance

Closing of the Subscription Receipt issuance will be subject to customary conditions precedent, including: the execution of definitive transaction documentation (including the Minority Acquisition Agreement); the receipt of approval from all creditors having oversight over, or a security interest in, the 26.25% minority interest in ABR; and the receipt of all necessary TSXV and other regulatory approvals (collectively, the "Offering Conditions").

Closing of the Minority Acquisition

Closing of the Minority Acquisition and the concurrent conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be subject to customary conditions precedent, including: the receipt of the Minority Acquisition Approval, Control Person Approval and the Management Change Approval by the Tintina shareholders at the Meeting; and the receipt of all necessary TSXV and other regulatory approvals (collectively, the "Escrow Release Conditions"). For clarity, the payment of the Minority Acquisition price of US$26.25 million (C$36 million) to the Minority Holders will occur concurrently with the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and release from escrow of the proceeds of the Offering. The Minority Acquisition is also conditional upon the closing of the Offering.

If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied (or waived, where permitted) within 90 days following closing of the Subscription Receipt issuance, or such later date as may be agreed with the TSXV to permit Tintina to obtain the required shareholder approvals at the Meeting, the escrowed proceeds will be returned to investors and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled.

There can be no assurance that the transactions described in this news release will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular, any information released or received with respect to such transactions may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

About Tintina Mines Limited

Tintina Mines Limited (TSXV: TTS) is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Domeyko Sulfuros Copper-Gold Project in the Atacama Region of Chile through ABR, its currently 73.75%-owned Chilean subsidiary. For more information, please visit www.tintinamines.com or refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About G Mining Capital Inc.

G Mining Capital Inc. is a Canadian mining investment platform whose principal shareholders are the Gignac family and Sumitomo Corporation. GMC originates, structures and supports the development of high-quality mining projects in partnership with leading strategic and financial investors, leveraging the technical, operational, project delivery capabilities and financial strength from its shareholders.

About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation is a leading Fortune Global 500 integrated trading and business investment company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sumitomo's Mineral Resources business has a long-standing global presence in the copper, non-ferrous metals and battery materials value chains, with interests in a number of large-scale copper mining operations.

About the Gignac Family

The Gignac family are the founders of G Mining Services, a multidisciplinary mining engineering, construction and project development firm founded in 2006 by mining entrepreneur Louis Gignac, recognised for its "self-perform" model and track record of delivering mining projects safely, on time and on budget across the Americas. The company provides integrated services ranging from exploration studies and engineering to construction, commissioning and operations for both open-pit and underground mines, and of G Mining Ventures Corp., a TSX-listed gold mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of precious metals projects, with flagship assets that include the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil and the Oko West Gold Project in Guyana.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information, as well as the mineral resource estimate results described in the section "About the Domeyko Sulfuros Copper-Gold Project" of this news release, have been reviewed and approved by Patricio Martínez (CCCRRM, No. 395), Principal Mining Engineer; Joled Nur Paredes (CCCRRM, No. 181), Principal Mining Engineer; and Sophia Bascuñán Moraga (CCCRRM, No. 518), Senior Geologist, of SRK Consulting Chile SpA. They are independent of Tintina and are "qualified persons" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations about future events as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the structure, consideration, timing and completion of the Subscription Receipt issuance, the Minority Acquisition and the Offering as a whole, and the expected outcomes of completion thereof, including their anticipated benefits to Tintina shareholders; the conversion of the Tranche A Subscription Receipts into units (and the underlying Common Shares and Warrants) and Tranche B Subscription Receipts into Common Shares; the satisfaction of the Offering Conditions; the satisfaction (or waiver, where permitted) of the Escrow Release Conditions; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; the advancement of the Project to FID; the appointment of G Mining Services as the engineering, development and construction contractor; the reconstitution of the Board and designation of a new senior management team; the timing for the mailing of the Circular; the timing for the Meeting; the receipt of the Minority Acquisition Approval, the Control Person Approval and the Management Change Approval; the production, economic, capital, and operating cost estimates set out in the Technical Report; and the exploration upside and resource potential of the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advance", "advancing" or "advancement", "anticipates" or "anticipated", "assumptions", "believes", "can be", "continue" or "continuing", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver" or "delivering", "estimates" or "estimated", "expect", "expected" or "expectations", "forward", "intends" or "intended", "may", "plans", "pending", "potential", "preliminary", "pro forma", "projections", "proposed", "reflects", "subject to", "support", "targeted", "update", "upside", "will" or "will be", "could", "would", "occur", or "achievements".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Tintina to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: the expectations and beliefs of Tintina that the Subscription Receipt issuance and the Minority Acquisition will be completed in accordance with their respective terms; that all required regulatory consents (including the approval of the TSXV) and shareholder approvals (including the Minority Acquisition Approval, the Control Person Approval and the Management Change Approval) will be obtained; that the Escrow Release Conditions will be satisfied or waived; that the Anchor Investor, Franco-Nevada, and other participating investors will fulfill their funding commitments; risks associated with required regulatory approvals; the risk that the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied and the Subscription Receipts are cancelled, resulting in the return of the escrowed proceeds to subscribers; future commodity prices (including copper and gold); changes in foreign exchange and interest rates; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments in Chile; conflicts and their effect on supply chains; environmental risks; pandemic risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of copper and gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; contests or uncertainties over title to properties; tax considerations and changes in tax law or the interpretation thereof; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; as well as those risk factors discussed in Tintina's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Tintina cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although Tintina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tintina does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources

Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource estimates are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in Tintina's public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The quantity and grade of reported "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates as an "Indicated" or "Measured" Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates to an "Indicated" or "Measured" Mineral Resource category. The accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (a) fluctuations in mineral prices; (b) results of drilling and development; (c) results of future test mining and other testing; (d) metallurgical testing and other studies; (e) results of geological and structural modeling including block model design; (f) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (g) the evaluation of future mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (h) the possible failure to receive required permits, licenses and other approvals. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "Inferred" or "Indicated" Mineral Resource estimate will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource estimates disclosed in this news release were reported using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Standards") in accordance with NI 43-101. Furthermore, the Technical Report is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the economic results described in the Technical Report will be realized.

For Further Information

Tintina Mines Limited

Juan Enrique Rassmuss, President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

investors@tintinamines.com

1 (416) 848-0106

G Mining Capital Inc.

Claude Dufresne, Chief Executive Officer

inbounds@gminingcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Tintina Mines Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tintina-mines-announces-c91-million-private-placement-and-strategic-partnership-w-1172690