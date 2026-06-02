As a government-wide acquisition contract, SEWP V enables Plurilock's Aurora subsidiary to sell IT and cyber capabilities across the U.S. federal government

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity solutions provider, confirms an extension of the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract held by Plurilock's Aurora subsidiary.

Plurilock's Aurora is one of a limited group of pre-qualified SEWP V contractors in the United States and has held its contract since 2015. Plurilock has supported a range of federal customers through SEWP during that time, most recently including a $445,000 software renewal with a U.S. Department of Defense agency announced in March 2026. The contract has been extended through September 30, 2026 with added option periods that may be used to further extend availability through April 2027, in advance of SEWP VI release.

As a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), SEWP V gives Plurilock a direct sales path to U.S. federal customers across civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies. SEWP V serves as a framework for contracts with U.S. federal agencies, streamlining contract execution for the Company and its partners. Technology vendors, system integrators, and partners that lack their own government procurement vehicles can partner with Plurilock to reach U.S. federal customers. Interested partners can contact Plurilock through the Company's SEWP program page at https://www.aurorait.com/nasa-sewp/.

Aurora's current SEWP V vendor list and complete program details are available on the previously referenced Aurora SEWP page.

The Company expects fulfillment and delivery to align with previously disclosed operating practices. Additional details regarding the commercial terms of the engagements remain confidential.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Plurilock Security Inc.