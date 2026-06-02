The Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is in the process of placing solar equipment, including PV panels and batteries, under its mandatory product certification program to ensure renewable energy products sold in the country are reliable, safe, and of a high technical standard. On 25 May 2026, the DTI published a Draft Administrative Order proposing mandatory product certification for PV modules, inverters, battery energy storage systems (BESS), rapid shutdown devices, battery charge controllers, and PV cables, citing reports of various safety incidents involving potential hazards ...

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