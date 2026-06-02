"Future-Proofing Your Investment in Voice AI: A Strategic Guide for Enterprises" leverages market intelligence to underscore Voice AI's value for various organizational needs and inform modern communications strategies

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has released a white paper developed in partnership with global technology analyst firm Omdia, which analyzes the progression of Voice AI in modern communication. The white paper, "Future-Proofing Your Investment in Voice AI: A Strategic Guide for Enterprises," aims to inform enterprise leaders on best practices for deployment to uplevel customer experiences, as well as future-proofing their Voice AI investments.

Voice AI adoption has seen significant growth on a global scale, with the market expected to reach $36 billion by the end of 2026. As organizations continue to progress toward AI maturity, they are increasingly facing integration complexities, security and privacy concerns, and fragmentation across multiple vendors. The Voice AI white paper provides enterprise decision makers with insight on how to make the most of their Voice AI investments and an in-depth understanding of its business value in addressing diverse organizational needs.

"Voice AI is much more than voice bots that autonomously handle routine customer queries, ranging from multilingual support tools for reaching global audiences to more human-like text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and direct speech-to-speech capabilities", said Mijo Soldin, Vice President of Telecom Strategy and Partnerships at Infobip. "With AI now established as a business necessity, organizations need deeper market insight on how these solutions feed into their bottom line. That's why we chose to collaborate with Omdia on this research: to help leaders understand the growth of Voice AI adoption and its role in shaping customer relationships so they can develop modern CX strategies that amplify long-term loyalty."

"Our clients rely on us to help them navigate how emerging technologies are shaping their industries, so they can take the lead in their markets while adapting to the ever-changing digital landscape", said Brent Kelly, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "AI is clearly a game-changer for businesses today. Through our own research and our collaboration with Infobip, organizations are gaining the deep market insights needed to create AI-driven experiences that resonate with today's end users. These consumers are increasingly using AI tools in their daily lives, including how they engage with business partners."

This white paper provides valuable insight for businesses to effectively meet rising consumer demand for Voice AI capabilities while progressing in their AI strategies. To access the full white paper, visit https://www.infobip.com/downloads/future-proofing-your-investment-in-voice-ai

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and CTO Izabel Jelenic.

Recent recognitions include:

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026)

Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602050598/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo?Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana?Mandic?

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com?

