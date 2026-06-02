Seamless environment "eliminates the inefficiencies of fragmented toolchains by delivering an end-to-end development environment from a single vendor," VDC says.

TASKING, a global leader in high-performance embedded software development tools, today announced that its end-to-end compile, debug and test toolchain for Renesas RH850 Microcontrollers has won VDC's Embeddy Award for software development tools. Unveiled at Embedded World 2026 and available now the toolchain provides a unified environment with its integrated compile, debug and test capabilities for the RH850 architecture. This enables automotive and industrial developers facing growing software complexity to move between architectures without leaving their trusted and established tools.

TASKING's new solution "eliminates the inefficiencies of fragmented toolchains by delivering an end-to-end development environment from a single vendor," wrote Chris Rommell executive vice president of IoT Industrial Technology, VDCin its Embedded World 2026 summary.

"With its performance-enhanced RH850 compiler and integrated debug and test capabilities, TASKING helps customers improve operational efficiency, streamline vendor management, and accelerate development for safety- and security-critical applications," he continued. "The Holistic RH850 Development Solution reinforces TASKING's position as a key enabler of holistic, certifiable embedded software development across one of the industry's most important architectures."

New toolchain replaces patchwork workflow

While TASKING's RH850 debug and test tools have long been available, TASKING unveiled modernized compiler capabilities at Embedded World 2026 and rolled out the full compile, debug and test offering with full TÜV functional safety and cybersecurity certification this month.

"Receiving the prestigious Embeddy Award validates our mission to replace the 'patchwork' approach of fragmented toolchains with a singular, high-performance environment," said Christoph Hertzog, Co-CEO and CTO at TASKING. "Bringing our modernized RH850 compiler into a unified workflow with our proven debug and test tools means automotive engineers have the freedom to innovate across architectures without the friction of switching tools."

The award also demonstrates the importance of certifiable reliability in today's software-defined vehicle era. "Our integrated toolchain provides a TÜV-certified foundation for functional safety and cybersecurity that scales, offering a seamless, end-to-end path from code to silicon for the Renesas architecture," Herzog added.

For more information on the toolchain, visit https://www.tasking.com/products/rh850/, and contact TASKING at https://www.tasking.com/contact/ to request the RH850 license for the now-available product.

About TASKING

TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools that compile, debug and test. These tools enable embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future. Founded in 1977, TASKING is committed to expanding its portfolio to deliver a single-supplier, certifiable toolchain. As a trusted partner focused on customer need, expertise and a commitment to sustainability, TASKING and its integrated toolchain accelerates the software development lifecycle for safety and security critical applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, robotics and others.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Kelly Wanlass, HCI Marketing and Communications, Inc., Media Relations

Tel: +1 (801) 602-4723, Email: kelly@hcimarketing.com

Eylul Kocak, TASKING, PR Content Marketing Manager

Tel: +49 89 262010082 Email: eylul.kocak@tasking.com