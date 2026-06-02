Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMDSmart Accelerates Global Growth, Doubling Its Workforce with Double Digit CAGR

Global communications technology company expands to 300 employees across ten countries as enterprise demand for AI-powered omnichannel messaging surges

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MMDSmart, a global provider of AI-powered voice and messaging solutions, today announced yearly double digit CAGR, alongside doubling its global workforce to 300 employees over the past 3 years. The company attributes the expansion to accelerating demand for secure, high-performance cloud communications infrastructure across telco, financial services, gaming, travel, and eCommerce.

The growth reflects a shift in how enterprises of all sizes manage customer communications at scale. As businesses move deeper into digital channels, demand has intensified for customer communications infrastructure capable for authentication, marketing campaigns, personalization, and real-time service interactions. MMDSmart has spent nearly two decades building that infrastructure, earning the trust of global Tier-1 operators and enterprises worldwide.

"The communications industry is going through a fundamental shift," said Arie Frenklakh, CEO of MMDSmart. "AI is the foundation of efficient customer communication at scale. Our AI tools are designed to enhance our clients' business performance, not to replace people. We've been building toward that for years; focused on our customers' success and ensuring our platform and teams' AI transformation readiness. The growth we've seen is a result of our agility and ability to customize customer centric solutions. The bigger opportunity is still ahead."

Over the same period, MMDSmart has doubled its engineering team developing AI-powered cloud communications products. That investment in product and engineering capacity, across offices in Israel, Kyiv, Sofia, Munich, and the UAE, is the foundation for the company's next phase of growth. MMDSmart continues to hire across all experience levels.

Enterprise spending on AI-powered communications infrastructure shows no sign of slowing. MMDSmart is expanding its platform capabilities in 2026 to meet that demand, with a focus on deeper AI integration across its voice and MessageWhiz messaging products and broader coverage for enterprise clients operating across multiple markets simultaneously.

Read more here.

About MMDSmart

MMDSmart is a global communications technology company delivering AI-powered voice and messaging solutions to carriers and enterprises worldwide. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Israel, the company also has offices in Kyiv, Sofia, Munich and the UAE. Its portfolio combines global telecom capabilities with CPaaS and cloud-based contact center solutions, serving clients across online gaming, financial services, travel, eCommerce, and other industries. For more information, visit mmdsmart.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mmdsmart-accelerates-global-growth-doubling-its-workforce-with-double-digit-cagr-302788205.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.