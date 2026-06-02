MMDSmart Accelerates Global Growth, Doubling Its Workforce with Double Digit CAGR

Global communications technology company expands to 300 employees across ten countries as enterprise demand for AI-powered omnichannel messaging surges

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MMDSmart, a global provider of AI-powered voice and messaging solutions, today announced yearly double digit CAGR, alongside doubling its global workforce to 300 employees over the past 3 years. The company attributes the expansion to accelerating demand for secure, high-performance cloud communications infrastructure across telco, financial services, gaming, travel, and eCommerce.

The growth reflects a shift in how enterprises of all sizes manage customer communications at scale. As businesses move deeper into digital channels, demand has intensified for customer communications infrastructure capable for authentication, marketing campaigns, personalization, and real-time service interactions. MMDSmart has spent nearly two decades building that infrastructure, earning the trust of global Tier-1 operators and enterprises worldwide.

"The communications industry is going through a fundamental shift," said Arie Frenklakh, CEO of MMDSmart. "AI is the foundation of efficient customer communication at scale. Our AI tools are designed to enhance our clients' business performance, not to replace people. We've been building toward that for years; focused on our customers' success and ensuring our platform and teams' AI transformation readiness. The growth we've seen is a result of our agility and ability to customize customer centric solutions. The bigger opportunity is still ahead."

Over the same period, MMDSmart has doubled its engineering team developing AI-powered cloud communications products. That investment in product and engineering capacity, across offices in Israel, Kyiv, Sofia, Munich, and the UAE, is the foundation for the company's next phase of growth. MMDSmart continues to hire across all experience levels.

Enterprise spending on AI-powered communications infrastructure shows no sign of slowing. MMDSmart is expanding its platform capabilities in 2026 to meet that demand, with a focus on deeper AI integration across its voice and MessageWhiz messaging products and broader coverage for enterprise clients operating across multiple markets simultaneously.

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About MMDSmart

MMDSmart is a global communications technology company delivering AI-powered voice and messaging solutions to carriers and enterprises worldwide. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Israel, the company also has offices in Kyiv, Sofia, Munich and the UAE. Its portfolio combines global telecom capabilities with CPaaS and cloud-based contact center solutions, serving clients across online gaming, financial services, travel, eCommerce, and other industries. For more information, visit mmdsmart.com.

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