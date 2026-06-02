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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 10:45 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Flowscape Technology AB: Linda Eriksson steps down as CFO at Flowscape Technology AB

Flowscape Technology AB (publ) announces today that Linda Eriksson has decided to leave her role as CFO to take the next step in her career and become an entrepreneur.

"We would like to thank Linda for her significant contributions during her time at Flowscape, and wish her all the best going forward," says Fredrik Landberg, CEO of Flowscape Technology AB.

Linda Eriksson will remain in her role until 30 August 2026, and recruitment for her successor will begin shortly.

This disclosure contains information that Flowscape Technology is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 02-06-2026 10:34 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Landberg, CEO of Flowscape Technology

Tel: +46 72 244 9911

Email: fredrik.landberg@flowscapesolutions.com

Certified Adviser: Skills Corporate Finance Nordic AB, Phone:+46 (8) 517 082 40, email: ca@skillscorp.se

About Flowscape Technology AB

Flowscape (FLOWS) is a PropTech company delivering a comprehensive SaaS platform for smart offices and hybrid workplaces. By combining sensor technology, workplace booking, and space management, the platform provides organisations with a complete view of how their spaces are used, enabling data-driven decisions and a more efficient workday. Flowscape is listed on First North Stockholm and serves customers in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit flowscapesolutions.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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