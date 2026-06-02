DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist (AEMU LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 63.9581 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1741861 CODE: AEMU LN ISIN: LU2277591868 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN Sequence No.: 429677 EQS News ID: 2338028 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)