Willis Towers Watson plc: WTW acquires Redefind to strengthen digital asset protection offering

LONDON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ:WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company has today announced its acquisition of Redefind, an end-to-end web-based platform, designed to facilitate access to insurance products for crypto and digital assets.

This investment reflects WTW's long-term strategy to expand into next-generation protection solutions for clients exposed to digital finance, crypto ecosystems and tokenised asset environments.

The proposition launches as a non-custodial, cost-of-recovery insurance solution, intended to support digital asset owners in the event of theft or loss. Coverage is designed to support expenses associated with forensic investigation, asset tracing, and legal recovery of stolen digital assets.

As part of the acquisition, Redefind's founders, Richard Daws and Connor Edward joined Willis upon completion of the transaction.

The service will initially launch in the UK, with broader market and product expansion planned as capabilities continue to evolve.

Alastair Swift, head of global specialities at Willis said: "As digital assets continue to move further into the mainstream, demand for credible regulated protection solutions is increasing. Through this investment, WTW is taking a leading position to shape the future of risk transfer and protection in the digital economy.

"We are committed to supporting clients in navigating emerging financial and technology risks and to delivering trusted, regulated solutions backed by our global insurance expertise."

Anthony Borgman, head of GB Affinity at Willis said: "We are delighted to have acquired Redefind and welcome its founders to WTW. Under Richard's stewardship the business will continue to evolve with support from WTW's Affinity practice and for wider distribution.

"This marks an important milestone in WTW's broader digital strategy, providing a foundation to expand our capabilities in digital asset protection and crypto insurance."

About Redefind

Redefind is a proprietary, end-to-end crypto insurance platform enabling individuals and institutions to purchase cryptocurrency and digital asset insurance across all forms of custody. Its enterprise-grade web application uses cryptographic proof of ownership to make previously uninsurable digital assets insurable.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Media contact

Lauren David

Lauren.david@wtwco.com / +44 7385 947619