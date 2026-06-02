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WKN: A3CM09 | ISIN: US1030021018 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.06.26 | 21:59
31,770 US-Dollar
+0,03 % +0,010
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Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd.: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Secures Significant Mining-Related Awards

RESTON, Va., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, announced today that it has secured a series of mining-related contracts totaling more than $4 million. The awards include assignments supporting U.S.-based extractors of critical minerals and precious metals and further demonstrate Bowman's expanding role in the infrastructure-intensive natural resources markets.

The assignments include structural engineering services for a copper extraction project and geospatial surveying for a gold mining operation, both located in the Western United States. Bowman was also selected for additional mining-related assignments involving multidisciplinary technical engineering, feasibility support, resource evaluation, mine planning and mineral processing services. These services will be provided for sites in the United States and Mexico.

"Our growing mining portfolio reflects the strength of our multidisciplinary platform and our ability to support increasingly complex, infrastructure-intensive assignments," said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. "We continue to see solid demand for integrated engineering, geospatial and technical services in natural resources markets."

Bowman has significantly expanded its mining portfolio through larger and more complex contract awards, including the recently announced $3 million Pathfinder-Tonopah critical minerals project in Nevada. These latest awards further reinforce the company's position in natural resources markets and align with its strategy to accelerate growth in high-demand sectors through specialized, asset-light professional services.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:
Christina Nichols
pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Betsy Patterson
ir@bowman.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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