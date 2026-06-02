Arianne Phosphate Inc.: Arianne Phosphate Executes Joint Venture Framework Agreement with Travertine Technologies

SAGUENAY, Quebec, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arianne Phosphate Inc (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTCQB: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing it's Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has signed its Joint Venture Framework Agreement with Travertine Technologies Inc. ("Travertine") which will serve as the template for its final shareholder agreement between the parties. As previously announced (see Press Release dated November 6, 2025), Arianne partnered with Travertine, by way of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU"), for the production of purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") by combining Travertine's proprietary process with Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate.

Arianne's phosphate concentrate is a perfect feedstock for the Travertine process given its high-purity, low-contaminant nature. Travertine's phosphate process can produce PPA from phosphate concentrate using recycled sulfuric acid, addressing both the significant cost and supply concerns that are now being felt in the sulphur and phosphate markets. As well, the process eliminates phosphogypsum waste, converting it into material that can be used in several other industries, resulting in a more environmentally friendly process and enhanced economics. The PPA produced from this process would meet the requirements necessary for LFP batteries, as well as other technical grades used in pharmaceuticals, semiconductor production and food additives.

"Since the signing of our MoU, global events have led to significant issues in the sulphur market, greatly effecting many industries including phosphate production," said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives at Arianne Phosphate. "Due to the nature of our phosphate concentrate, less sulphuric acid is required in the production of the phosphoric acid feedstock and then, when put through the Travertine process, much of the sulphuric acid can be recycled and used again in the process. If successful, the implications would be little to no reliance on sulphur. This would remove the requirement and cost of a sulphur burning operation as part of our downstream PPA facility Capex along with the Opex associated with ongoing sulphuric acid costs. Additionally, the process would bring about a large reduction in the environmental footprint of the downstream project and could produce a carbon-neutral/negative by-product. I would say that there is considerable interest on the part of would-be partners in our efforts."

Arianne and Travertine have been working together on pilot scale testing at Travertine's current facilities and should be in a position to provide initial results within the next few weeks. Additionally, Arianne has also taken the step of optioning a facility in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region for a demonstration plant for the Joint Venture to produce PPA at a larger scale (see Press Release dated April 21, 2026).

Lastly, Arianne has granted 200,000 stock options to Mr. Jeffrey Beck, CEO of Arianne Phosphate, in lieu of any salary or cash remuneration for his employment with the Company. These options entitle Mr. Beck to purchase one common share of the Company until June 2nd, 2036, at a price of $0.425 per share, this being the closing price of the Company's shares on the trading day of the grant. The options are subject to a vesting period and are also subject to regulatory approval.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013).

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Technical Info Raphael Gaudreault Brian Ostroff Chief Operating Officer Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives Tel.: 418-590-1318 Tel.: 514-928-9952 raphael.gaudreault@arianne-inc.com brian.ostroff@arianne-inc.com

Follow Arianne on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources

Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/'s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.