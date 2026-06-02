SOLV Energy, Inc.: SOLV Energy Scales Up, Now Supporting Multiple 600+ MW Solar and Battery Projects Totaling More than 4 GW Across the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the CLEANPOWER 2026 conference in Houston, SOLV Energy (Nasdaq: MWH) highlighted its work across a broad portfolio of utility-scale solar and storage projects in the United States, including more than 4 gigawatts (GWdc) of large-scale developments exceeding 600 megawatts (MWdc) in overall project size.

These projects reflect a continued shift toward larger and more integrated energy infrastructure as demand for utility-scale power accelerates nationwide. The company's portfolio spans projects across all U.S. ISO regions, reflecting its broad geographic reach and ability to support customers in diverse market environments. The large-scale projects represent a subset of SOLV Energy's broader portfolio across a range of project sizes, bringing SOLV's average project size under construction or contract to now over 300 MWdc.

Projects (in rounded nominal size) include:

910 MWdc in Nevada, including solar, battery energy storage (BESS), and SCADA

820 MWdc in Texas, including solar and SCADA

1,200 MWdc in Arizona with multiple phases, including solar, BESS, and SCADA, which represents the largest single award in SOLV Energy's history

1,150 MWdc in Texas across two large phases, including solar, substation, transmission and SCADA

650 MWdc in North Carolina, including solar, substation, transmission, and SCADA, expected to be the largest in the state and among the largest on the East Coast



These projects demonstrate SOLV Energy's ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure, including integrated solar, energy storage, substation, and controls systems, as projects continue to increase in size and technical scope.

"As projects approach and exceed gigawatt scale, customers need partners with the experience, resources, and operational discipline to deliver with certainty," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "Our growing pipeline of large-scale projects reflects both the strength of our customer relationships and our ability to execute across the full project lifecycle."

SOLV Energy provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services alongside integrated lifecycle capabilities that support long-term asset performance, including operations and maintenance (O&M), high-voltage testing, SCADA engineering, and performance optimization. The company currently supports nearly 22 GW of operating solar and storage assets across approximately 155 sites nationwide.

SOLV Energy's scale and execution capabilities have earned industry recognition, including a top five ranking among U.S. power contractors by Engineering News-Record (ENR).

George Hershman will participate in CLEANPOWER 2026, joining industry leaders on the panel, "Scaling American Energy Manufacturing in a High-Growth Market," on June 2. The session will focus on how companies are navigating supply chain constraints, trade dynamics and policy uncertainty while scaling domestic manufacturing and infrastructure to meet growing energy demand.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy (Nasdaq: MWH) is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance, and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 21 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 155 power plants, representing nearly 22 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response, and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability.

Media Contact:

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