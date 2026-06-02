Football team Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield has commissioned a solar photovoltaic plant installed on the rooftop of the José Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 120 kW system, developed by Argentine solar company Coral Energía, features 210 bifacial solar panels from Trina Solar, covering an area of 1,250 square meters on the stadium rooftop. The plant operates at 380 V and includes a smart inverter that automates energy management and reduces maintenance requirements. It is expected to generate approximately 180 MWh annually, equivalent to between 15-20% of the electricity consumption ...

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