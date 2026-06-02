Leadership transition reinforces ENYO's strategic positioning following positive Phase 2 results with Vonafexor in Alport Syndrome

ENYO preparing to enter Phase 3 following planned End-of-Phase 2 meeting with health authorities in Q3 2026

ENYO Pharma ("ENYO"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for kidney diseases, today announced the appointment of Jeff George as Non-Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

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Jeff George Chairman, ENYO Pharma

The appointment comes as ENYO advances preparations for a pivotal Phase 3 program of Vonafexor in Alport Syndrome, a rare kidney disease, following positive Phase 2 clinical results and ahead of its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency during Q3 2026.

George's appointment strengthens ENYO's governance and strategic capabilities at a key inflection point in the company's development as it transitions toward late-stage clinical development and broader corporate expansion.

Jeff George is a highly experienced global pharmaceutical executive with a proven track record of scaling and leading major biopharmaceutical organizations across North America, Europe and emerging markets. Between 2008 and 2016, Jeff served on Novartis Group Executive Committee, first as the global CEO and Division Head of Sandoz, Novartis's generic pharma and biosimilar subsidiary, and then as the global CEO and Division Head of Alcon, its ophthalmology subsidiary, both of which are now publicly listed companies. Since 2017, he has served as Managing Partner of Maytal Capital, a healthcare-focused venture capital and private equity firm he founded, and on the board of directors of over a dozen public, private, and non-profit companies and organizations.

"I am excited to join ENYO Pharma at a key inflection point in the company's evolution," said George. "The clinical data generated to date with Vonafexor are highly compelling and suggest the potential for a differentiated therapeutic approach not only in Alport Syndrome, but potentially across a broader set of kidney diseases driven by inflammation and fibrosis. ENYO is uniquely positioned with a promising clinical asset, a strong scientific foundation, premier global investors, and a clear development strategy as it advances into Phase 3."

Jacky Vonderscher, Chief Executive Officer of ENYO Pharma, commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Jeff as Chairman of the Board during this transformative period for ENYO. His leadership experience in global pharmaceutical companies, as well as his strategic, organizational, and governance expertise, will be invaluable as we prepare the company for Phase 3 development and future expansion.

"Over the past three years, I have combined the roles of CEO and Chairman while leading ENYO through critical stages of development. With the strong momentum generated by our Phase 2 results, this is the right time to further strengthen our Board and governance structure. I am delighted to partner with Jeff as we position ENYO for its next phase of value creation."

Vonafexor is being developed as a first-in-class therapy targeting inflammatory and fibrotic pathways involved in kidney disease progression. Beyond Alport Syndrome, ENYO believes the compound may have broader applications across chronic kidney diseases with significant unmet medical need.

About Vonafexor

Vonafexor is a once-daily, oral, non-bile acid FXR agonist designed with a unique chemical scaffold that prioritizes delivery to the kidney. By regulating metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic pathways, Vonafexor addresses the core drivers of renal injury and extracellular matrix remodeling.

About ENYO Pharma ENYO Pharma Developing therapeutics for diseases with impaired kidney function

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