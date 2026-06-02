An international medtech executive to support the company's scale-up

FineHeart, a French clinical-stage medtech company developing FlowMaker, a breakthrough therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure, announces the appointment of Pierre Chauvineau as a member of its Board of Directors.

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Pierre Chauvineau

This appointment comes at a strategic stage in FineHeart's development, as the company simultaneously accelerates its clinical and industrial programs for FlowMaker and prepares the next phases of its international expansion. With a recognized profile within the international medtech ecosystem, extensive cardiovascular sector expertise, and a strong track record in supporting innovative companies through structuring, acceleration, and scale-up phases, Pierre Chauvineau's arrival further strengthens FineHeart's experienced governance.

Jean-Luc Boulnois, Chairman of FineHeart's Board of Directors, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Pierre Chauvineau to our Board of Directors, which is fully committed to supporting FineHeart's development strategy. His profile complements a highly engaged governance team dedicated to advancing FineHeart's ambitions. His international medtech experience, deep understanding of the cardiovascular sector, and expertise in international market access challenges will be valuable assets in supporting the company's scale-up

Arnaud Mascarell, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of FineHeart, added: "Pierre's arrival marks an important step in supporting our clinical, industrial, and international ambitions. With FlowMaker at the core of our strategy, we are developing highly differentiated proprietary technology building blocks including transcutaneous wireless energy and data transfer, implantable electronics, intelligent physiological control, and associated digital technologies whose potential could extend to other applications in the field of active implantable medical devices. Pierre's experience in bringing innovative medical technologies to market will be particularly valuable for FineHeart

Pierre Chauvineau concluded: "I am impressed by the quality of the team, the strategic vision driven by FineHeart's management, and the complementarity of the existing Board of Directors. FlowMaker embodies an exceptional technological and medical ambition aimed at addressing a major clinical need that remains largely unmet. I am delighted to contribute to its success alongside the management team and the Board

Pierre Chauvineau's career

With more than 35 years of experience gained within major corporations and high-growth innovative companies, Pierre's career combines operational expertise, strategic vision, leadership, and support for innovative companies in medical technologies and value creation within highly regulated environments.

Throughout his career, Pierre has held senior executive leadership roles at Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Cameron Health, leading large-scale international operations, including one of Boston Scientific's largest European business units, and contributing to the global launch of innovative medical technologies.

Pierre also has extensive governance experience and a strong track record in supporting rapidly growing innovative companies. He chairs several boards of directors in the medtech and digital health sectors, including Sequana Medical, and actively collaborates with executives, investors, and European innovation programs.

About FineHeart FineHeart

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Contacts:

Media Relations

Annie-Florence Loyer

afloyer@newcap.fr

+33 (0) 6 88 20 35 59



Investor Relations

Sébastien Robitaille

Sebastien.robitaille@fine-heart.com