Seamlessly integrated into DNA Huoleton Plus and DNA Business Varma, the new DNA Numerovahti service automatically protects subscribers against scams with zero downloads required.

Hiya, the global leader in AI-powered voice protection and identity, announced that DNA, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland and part of the Telenor Group, has launched Hiya Protect for both consumer and business subscribers. The service, branded locally as DNA Numerovahti, will identify and label suspicious incoming calls in real time, providing protection against spam and fraud without requiring any app download.

DNA Numerovahti, which translates loosely to "number guardian" in Finnish, is available to consumer subscribers through DNA's new DNA Huoleton Plus tier, where it is bundled alongside safe browsing protection. For enterprise customers, DNA Numerovahti is included in the DNA Business Varma subscriptions.

Phone fraud continues to escalate across Europe. According to Hiya's 2026 State of the Call report, based on a survey of more than 12,000 consumers across six countries, 62% of respondents said phone spam has gotten worse in the past year. One in three consumers reported receiving a deepfake voice call in the last twelve months. Not surprisingly, nearly four in ten have considered switching carriers because their provider has not done enough to stop spam and fraud.

"Answering calls should be safe for our customers. An increasing number of people no longer feel comfortable answering calls from unknown numbers at all, which increases the risk of missing important calls as well. With the rise of various scams, this concern is well justified. At DNA, we want to do everything we can to ensure that our customers can answer calls safely and not fall victim to fraud. It is also good to note that spam and fraud calls are not just a consumer problem. They cost businesses real money in missed connections and eroded trust. DNA Numerovahti protects our subscribers on both sides of that equation."

Mari Eklund, Vice President, Communication Solutions, DNA

Hiya Protect analyzes incoming calls at the network level using a synchronous API that combines network signaling data with crowd-sourced intelligence. Calls are labeled with clear, localized warnings such as "Suspected Spam" or "Potential Fraud" directly on the subscriber's device. Because the protection is built into the network, every eligible subscriber is covered automatically. No app is needed, no setup is required, and subscribers can opt out at any time.

The DNA deployment is notable for its dual consumer and enterprise approach. While many operators deploy call protection for consumer subscribers first, DNA is making DNA Numerovahti available to business customers simultaneously. DNA Business Varma subscriptions receive protection at no additional cost, while other enterprise subscribers can add the service for a small monthly fee.

"What DNA is doing here is what every Mobile Network Operator should be doing. They are not just protecting consumers, but they are also protecting businesses too. This is being implemented from the network up, not with another app nobody wants to download."

-Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya

The service also helps legitimate businesses reach their customers. Verified callers are less likely to be flagged, which improves answer rates and strengthens trust in voice as a business communication channel.

The DNA deployment marks the latest in a series of major European carrier launches for Hiya, following deployments with Telenor Norway, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and O2 Telefónica.

For more information about Hiya Protect, visit https://www.hiya.com/.

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in AI-powered voice security and identity, providing caller identity, branded calling, and call protection solutions at network scale. Hiya's technology is deployed across more than 40 countries with nearly 15+ mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, protecting and serving over 550 million users. Founded in Seattle by Alex Algard, Hiya's mission is to make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again. Learn more at hiya.com.

About DNA

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. With you, we face forward to a safer and smarter future. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. Already for years, DNA customers have been among the world leaders in mobile data usage. DNA has about 3.7 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2025, our total revenues were EUR 1,128 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Facebook @DNA.fi, Instagram and Threads @dna_fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

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DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi