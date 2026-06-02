From Mind to Hand: TARS Brings a Dexterous Hand with Brain and AWE3.0 to ICRA 2026

Embodied AI company TARS debuts DexHand globally in Vienna and demonstrates real-world precision intelligence with AWE 3.0.

VIENNA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TARS, the embodied AI company that broke a Guinness World Record for sub-millimeter wire harness assembly, has opened at ICRA 2026 in Vienna with one of the most exciting booths at the world's premier robotics conference.

Under the theme "Mind to Hand," TARS is showcasing its full-stack embodied intelligence portfolio at Hall B, Booth 163 of the Vienna Congress & Convention Center from June 1-5.

DexHand: a human-scale dexterous hand designed for Human-centric data alignment

TARS is introducing 21-DoF DexHand to a global audience for the first time. Built at a 1:1 human scale, DexHand integrates ultra-high-resolution micro-cameras and elastomer tactile sensors, capturing fine texture details through high-resolution visual and tactile sensing. Powered by TARS' general embodied foundation model AWE, it can interpret tactile data to distinguish slipperiness, roughness, and hardness in real time and perform 26 English alphabet hand gestures with high-precision finger control.

At the booth, visitors can choose words and watch the hand transition between gestures fluidly in real time.

AWE 3.0: real-world task performance

TARS' A1 robot, equipped with DexHand and driven by AWE 3.0, is performing complex live demonstrations including multi-step packing - autonomously grasping, organizing, and zipping a backpack - and sub-millimeter wire harness insertion with live error correction. When operators deliberately reposition cable ports mid-task, the robot re-perceives, replans, and completes the operation without human intervention.

Keynote: General Physical Intelligence

On June 4, from 09:00-10:30, Dr. Ding Wenchao, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of TARS, will deliver the industry keynote titled "General Physical Intelligence," presenting TARS' full-stack technology roadmap from academic research to industrial-scale deployment.

TARS has recently published or presented research across perception, whole-body control, and generalized task execution, including work accepted by leading robotics venues. These achievements reflect the company's strong research foundation and high-density technical team: R&D personnel account for more than 80% of TARS, and more than 80% of its team members hold master's or doctoral degrees. To date, the team has published more than 40 papers in robotics-related fields.

About TARS

TARS is an embodied AI company developing general-purpose robots for real industrial environments. Its AWE 3.0 foundation model and DexHand platform are part of a full-stack approach to physical AI, integrating data, models, hardware, and real-world task execution.

Press contact:TarsPR@tars-ai.com

Booth: Hall B, Booth 163 • Vienna Congress & Convention Center

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993177/TARS_logo.jpg

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