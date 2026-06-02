Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) (OTCQB: EDMFF) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol EDMFF.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, stated: "The commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market represents an important milestone for EDM as we continue advancing the Scotia Mine toward production. Expanding access to U.S. investors is expected to enhance liquidity, increase market visibility, and strengthen the Company's capital markets platform as we advance permitting, technical studies, and exploration activities."

OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

The OTCQB Venture Market is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is designed for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies that are current in their reporting and meet ongoing financial and corporate governance standards.

Advantages of an OTCQB Listing

The OTCQB quotation is expected to provide several strategic benefits to EDM as the Company advances the Scotia Mine toward commercial production:

Enhanced U.S. Investor Access: Enables U.S. based retail and institutional investors to more easily trade EDM shares in U.S. dollars through established U.S. brokerage platforms.

Expanded Market Visibility: Increases EDM's exposure within the U.S. mining and natural resources investment community, including institutional investors, analysts, brokers, and capital markets participants.

Improved Trading Liquidity: Supports broader cross-border trading participation and improved market accessibility alongside EDM's existing TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange listings.

Electronic Clearing & Settlement: EDM's common shares are expected to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") within the month, which will facilitate more efficient trading and settlement within the United States.

Strengthened Capital Markets Platform: Establishes an expanded North American market presence as the Company advances permitting, technical studies, exploration activities, and development milestones at the Scotia Mine.

Enhanced Corporate Accessibility: Provides U.S. investors with easier access to the Company's public disclosures, news releases, financial reporting, and market information through the OTC Markets platform.

OTC Markets Group Inc. announced EDM's approval for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market on June 1, 2026.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has a 100% interest in the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM", the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z", and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "EDMFF". For more information, please contact:

The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further information on EDM is also available on the Company's website and social media channels as follows:

Internet at www.EDMresources.com

Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc

X at http://www.x.com/EDMresources

LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources

YouTube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299742

Source: EDM Resources Inc.