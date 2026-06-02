With today's launch of the AI Shopping Assistant, Fit Analytics Innovation moves beyond the AI-hype-cycle to deliver the conversational guidance modern apparel shoppers crave.

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AI Shopping Assistant Fit Analytics Innovation

Two years ago, Fit Analytics Innovation did the unthinkable: they bought themselves back. Following a high-profile acquisition by Snap Inc., the management team recovered the award-winning Fit Finder and secured sixteen years of expertise and data insights. That bet on independence has culminated in the launch of the AI Shopping Assistant, the latest module available as part of their expanded product suite.

Delivering Performance Over P.R.

Unlike "overnight" AI startups rushing for market share, Fit Analytics has utilized its independence to prioritize depth over hype. The resulting AI Shopping Assistant is a native evolution of the company's size and fit technologies, which include the size advisor Fit Finder, at-a-glance size guidance Fit Cues, and robust data portal.

Recent tests of the product suite modules with various large European retailers demonstrate:

42.5% increase in net revenue per visitor

3% drop in size-related return rates for apparel

15% reduction in return rate for shoes

"We don't just throw an LLM on top of a database," says Dr. Christoph Sawade, CTO. "The real value comes from the engines behind it that actually understand size, fit, and style. Two decades of building that structured mapping is what shapes our data, and what our recommendation engines compound. The result is an assistant that doesn't hallucinate about fit and holds up on the heaviest traffic days of the year."

Human Need vs. Ad-Play

The agentic AI push in retail is turning shopping into an ad auction, where brands pay to show up and shoppers see what paid to be there-not what fits.

"We're making a bet that in three years online shopping will be unrecognizable," says Mar Mercadé, CEO. "AI will drive that change; but the industry is moving in the wrong direction. Today it's all arbitrage, paid discovery, and direct buy buttons that bypass relevance entirely. Our algorithm encodes relevance and maximum match accuracy from the ground up, so the first product you see is the right one."

Fit Analytics is positioning its AI Shopping Assistant as a direct challenge to the "Google Shopping" model. While legacy players focus on "pay-to-play" keyword bidding, Fit Analytics uses its 16 years of industry wisdom to create human experiences that lead to more meaningful purchases and fewer returns.

Sovereign Intelligence in Action

By reclaiming independence, the team bypassed corporate red tape to build a concierge that acts as a deep-learning engine, understanding the "why" behind two decades of global returns.

"If the AI revolution just results in 'more ads but make it AI,' we've failed," says Mercadé. "We've got what it takes to ensure that the perfect match is a real-world reality. We have the performance data to prove it works."

The AI Shopping Assistant will be live for retailers in June.

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Contacts:

More information: contact@fitanalytics.com