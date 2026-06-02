New capabilities advance the ability of law firms and their clients to achieve their legal and communications objectives

Montieth Company (M&Co), a global specialist communications consultancy, today announced the launch of M&Co Litigation Intelligence, a proprietary capability that enables law firms and their corporate and individual clients to pursue their litigation and communications objectives with greater confidence and strategic clarity. Together, our proprietary technology and deep litigation communications expertise can now inform strategies grounded in a rigorous, multi-dimensional analysis of the reputational, media, and stakeholder environment surrounding every matter from pre- filing through every stage of motion practice to trial.

"Litigation has always been fought on two fronts inside the courtroom and in the minds of the people whose opinions determine how litigation outcomes are understood and therefore whether they'll be supported or opposed. M&Co Litigation Intelligence enables legal counsel to see those two fronts in a fully integrated perspective. This enables legal and communications to be more strategically and tactically aligned and effective."

- Montieth M. Illingworth, CEO and Global Managing Partner, Montieth Company

Traditionally, this level of analysis has required weeks of research, multiple workstreams, and significant coordination across legal and communications teams, with results that are often reactive rather than anticipatory. M&Co Litigation Intelligence compresses that process, enabling law firms and their clients to holistically assess a wider spectrum of reputational consequences of a legal strategy before it is executed. We can now enable legal teams to enter each phase of litigation with a more strategic and better-informed understanding of the environment in which the dispute is unfolding, efficiently and at scale.

M&Co's team of litigation communications specialists, combined with their decades of experience, now uses the platform to conduct rigorous analysis across a vast range of scenarios with the speed, reliability, and confidentiality that high-stakes legal proceedings demand.

"Managing reputation while advancing litigation objectives has always demanded foresight. The nuanced complexity of what must be analyzed, anticipated, and acted on, simultaneously and in real time, has outpaced what traditional approaches can deliver. M&Co Litigation Intelligence is built to navigate that complexity at scale and speed, and with the judgment that our seasoned litigation communications professionals bring. That is a game changer for our industry and our clients."

- Katarina Garner, Global Senior Director, Montieth Company

M&Co Litigation Intelligence gives law firms and corporate general counsel the ability to:

Map stakeholders and cohort groups investors, employees, regulators, and business partners broadly and those with shared interests to understand how they are likely to respond to litigation events, and how those responses will shape opinion and sentiment over the course of a matter.

Analyze and anticipate how the ecosystem of owned, paid, and earned media can be most effectively and strategically used to advance legal and reputational objectives across global markets.

Predict how future developments inside and outside the courtroom will drive narratives and affect how key audiences perceive and respond to the matter, and the likelihood of those developments impacting understanding of the dispute.

Evaluate strategic and tactical reputational risk through systemic, data-driven analysis, providing legal counsel and communications teams with a measurable basis for the recommendations they jointly make.

M&Co has deep and broad experience advising law firms and their clients across the full spectrum of civil, regulatory, and criminal matters, including class actions, regulatory and law enforcement investigations, securities fraud, product liability, antitrust, bankruptcy, employment litigation, and appellate proceedings through to the U.S. Supreme Court. The firm developed M&Co Litigation Intelligence to create a more rigorous way to manage the complexities that high stakes litigation matters increasingly demand.

Law firms and corporate clients seeking to learn more about M&Co Litigation Intelligence can contact Katarina Garner at kgarner@montiethco.com.

About Montieth Company

Montieth Company is a global communications consultancy that helps organizations achieve opportunity and prevail in the face of their biggest challenges. The firm's expertise spans litigation communications, crisis and issues management, corporate and financial communications, public affairs, marketing communications and PR, and branding. Central to M&Co's growth in 2026 is its AI-powered solution set, which includes a wholly proprietary platform that advances the strategic and tactical precision of client counsel across its practice groups.

M&Co's work has been recognized across the industry, including PR Daily's 2025 Top Agencies List, the 2025 PR Daily Global PR Campaign Award, Top 50 PR and Strategy Firms by 50Pros, and the Qwoted Agency Award 2026.

M&Co has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Katarina Garner

Global Senior Director, Montieth Company

kgarner@montiethco.com