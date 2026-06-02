Sol-Ark Introduces the New Limitless 12K-2P-LL Hybrid Inverter with Premium Backup Power at a Breakthrough Price

The Limitless 12K-2P-LL Hybrid Solar Inverter combines resilient backup power, flexible solar integration, and streamlined installation in one compact energy platform.

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Sol-Ark today announced their new Limitless 12K-2P-LL Hybrid Inverter , a powerful and cost-effective energy solution engineered for budget-conscious residential solar and storage projects without compromising performance or flexibility.

Purpose-built to simplify installations while maximizing homeowner value, the Limitless 12K delivers up to 12kW to the grid or 10kW of continuous backup power from batteries, supporting critical household loads including mini-split A/C systems, well pumps, kitchen appliances, furnace blowers, lighting, and more.

With an MSRP of $3,999, the Limitless 12K (part #12K-2P-LL) establishes a new benchmark for value in the 12kW hybrid inverter category, offering enhanced specifications and performance across every major category compared to the previous Sol-Ark 12K platform and competing products in its class.

"Installers and homeowners are both demanding more value, more flexibility, and faster deployment," said Voy Grohman, Vice President of Engineering at Sol-Ark. "The Limitless 12K Hybrid Inverter was designed to deliver exactly that. Premium hybrid inverter capabilities in a more compact, cost-effective solution that helps installers complete jobs faster and improve project profitability."

Flexible Solar and Battery Backup for Greater Energy Independence

The Limitless 12K Hybrid Inverter supports both DC and AC solar coupling, making it ideal for both new solar installations and retrofit applications. Key features include:

Up to 12kW grid output

Up to 19kW PV input

10kW continuous battery backup power

100A grid passthrough

Integrated Smart Load control

Multifunction GEN port with generator support

Compact, lightweight design for simplified handling and installation

By combining advanced energy management with streamlined installation capabilities, the inverter enables installers to reduce balance-of-system (BOS) costs, shorten install times, and increase overall project profitability.

Installer-Friendly Hybrid Inverter Designed for Faster, More Profitable Projects

The Limitless 12K was engineered with installer efficiency in mind:

Faster installation times

Lower BOS costs

Compact footprint and reduced weight

Flexible system design options

Competitive performance across key specification categories

The Limitless 12K Hybrid Inverter will be available through authorized distributors and partners beginning at the end of June 2026.

For more information, visit: www.sol-ark.com

Media Contact

Sol-Ark Public Relations

Email: media@sol-ark.com

Phone: +1 (972) 575-8875

Website: Sol-Ark.com

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a U.S.-based energy technology company focused on developing innovative hybrid inverter and energy storage solutions for residential and commercial applications. Known for its emphasis on resilience, flexibility, and installer-friendly design, Sol-Ark helps homeowners and businesses achieve greater energy independence through advanced solar and storage technologies.

Product specifications, features, pricing, and availability are subject to change. MSRP is retail pricing only; dealer pricing may vary. Product availability may vary by region and distributor.

SOURCE: Sol-Ark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sol-ark-introduces-the-new-limitless-12k-2p-ll-hybrid-inverter-with-premium-back-1172349